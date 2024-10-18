For some time now, the rumours have been flying about a Corvette that will stand out from the crowd. In the US, it's certain that Chevrolet is working on something even more sensational than the E-Ray hybrid and the ZR1. Some media outlets are even speculating that this model on the borderline between supercar and hypercar will be called 'Zora', in homage to Zora Arkus-Duntov, the 'father' of the Corvette.

Spotted on the Nürburgring circuit in recent weeks, with thick camouflage still hiding its details, this is what it could look like.

The most aggressive car ever

Our rendering attempts to give a definitive shape to the Zora seen in the Green Hell spy video. What should characterise this special Corvette is an even more aerodynamic body kit, with a prominent splitter, wider track and fixed rear spoiler.

There should also be various carbon fibre inserts and light alloy wheels to reduce weight and give the Chevrolet an exclusive look.

Motor1.com Chevrolet Corvette Zora (2025) rendu par Motor1.com

The example spotted at the Nürburgring, captured in a spy video by CarSpyMedia, was clearly equipped with electrics, as confirmed by the yellow sticker indicating the presence of a high-voltage battery. In addition, the cooling system and other details are reminiscent of solutions already seen on the Corvette E-Ray, suggesting a close technical relationship between the models.

V8 meets electric

If the ZR1's 1,078 PS already seemed extreme, the Zora could go further and reach unprecedented levels. According to early rumours, this version could combine a twin-turbo 5.5-litre V8 with an electric motor, easily topping 1,200 PS.

If the ZR1's 1,078 PS is combined with a further 160 PS or so from the E-Ray's electric motor, total power could reach 1,238 PS. However, with further refinement of the hybrid system, the Zora should achieve even higher figures.

Although there is as yet no official information from the United States, it is plausible that the new Chevrolet will be unveiled by 2025, with an estimated price of between €200,000 and €250,000 (approx. £167,000 and £210,000).