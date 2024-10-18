Do you know Hongqi? No? But you've probably already seen a government car from this Chinese brand on television. The China FAW group of Changchun has been using this brand since 1958. The name means "red flag".

In 1958, the CA72 appeared as a top-of-the-range vehicle, available as a Pullman saloon and a convertible. Series production began in 1959 and continued into the 1960s. It was succeeded in 1965 by the CA770, which remained in production until the 1980s. In 1984, there were the CA750 and CA760 prototypes based on the Dodge 600.

The Audi 100 C3, assembled by First Automotive Works (hence FAW) from 1986 onwards, served as the basis for Hongqi's next production model. From 1989, the CA7225 was known as the LH. This model had a longer wheelbase. In 1993, the CA7221 as a saloon, the CA7221 L with a longer wheelbase and the CA1021 U3 as a pick-up were added.

So far, so good. In the meantime, the company has long since emancipated itself from Audi. In September 2021, the manufacturer started exporting the e-HS9 to Norway. Since March 2024, it has also been sold in Germany. Electric cars, of course, but in China, the top-of-the-range model still has combustion engines under the bonnet. As you can see from our photos, the Guoya was a real eye-catcher at the 2024 Paris Motor Show.

It's hardly surprising that this imposing saloon is adorned with lots of chrome. The grille, in particular, appears to have more chrome than three Mercedes E-Class cars. Speaking of Mercedes, the side profile is somewhat inspired by the current S-Class. But it also feels spontaneously close to Rolls-Royce.

The dimensions of the Guoya also point in this direction, as CarNewsChina knows: the model was previously known as the Hongqi L1. Guo means nation and Ya elegance. Well, the latter is debatable. The grille is supposed to quote a waterfall, but what's striking on direct contact is the (obvious) red flag that extends over the bonnet.

Hongqi claims that the design of the rear lights is derived from the shape of the 'palace lantern' and that the shape of the decorative strip comes from the gutters of ancient Chinese palaces.

As CarNewsChina points out, the Hongqi Guoya is 5,353 mm long, 1,998 mm wide, 1,511 mm high and has a wheelbase of 3,260 mm. It is available as a four- or five-seater and rides on 19- or 20-inch wheels. Viewed from the side, the car has low ground clearance, combined with two-tone white and red bodywork and spoked wheels.

Two plug-in hybrids are available, one mated to a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine and the other to a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8, both mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The 3.0T engine has a maximum output of 395 PS, while the 4.0T engine has a maximum output of 490 PS.

Both systems are coupled to lithium battery packs, but the specific capacity and range have not yet been officially announced by Hongqi. The same goes for the price, but CarNewsChina mentions that the books are open for "global bookings".