The GT2 Stradale has already set foot in Spain, and with that footprint it has already left its mark. The road-going version of the Maserati GT2 that competes in the Fanatec GT2 European Series Championship (which it won in 2023) was presented at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, precisely during the final round of that category.

With the Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale, the Trident brand blends its characteristic elegance and racing DNA with a very attractive design that combines the best weapons for the track with the best performance for the road. Seen 'in person', the aforementioned sporty elegance is evident in the shapes at the front and the racing character at the rear, where the air vents and the fixed 'boomerang' bolt-on spoiler reign supreme.

It is the most powerful Maserati on the road with an internal combustion engine, thanks to the twin-turbo 3.0 V6 Nettuno engine that produces 640 PS and allows a top speed of 201 mph and 0-62 mph in 2.8 seconds.

"A Maserati for many, but not for all", says the Italian brand, recalling that less than 1,000 examples have been built.

In action, the GT2 Stradale can generate 500 kg of downforce at 174 mph thanks to the 'high drag' rear wing position (130 kg at the front and 370 kg at the rear), compared to 145 kg for the MC20 at 174 mph (35 kg at the front and 110 kg at the rear).

The Maserati GT2 Stradale was born as a roadworthy 'brother' to the racing Maserati GT2 race car. The GT2 Stradale is 60 kg lighter than the MC20, and allows it to adapt to driving on any type of surface with its front lift, as it raises the car by 35 mm at a 3° angle.

Maserati GT2 Stradale, alerón trasero

The Stradale is a spectacle in itself, as is the opening of its butterfly-wing style doors. It is a car to be enjoyed on the track but can be used on a daily basis, with great comfort and the best and most complete equipment (it also has a 100 litre boot).

As Maserati says, the GT2 Stradale is the link between the world of thrills and unique performance and the world of long journeys and everyday comfort.

The four colours in which the GT2 Stradale is available are 'Nero Essenza', 'Blu Infinito', 'Gloss Giallo Genio' and 'Bianco Audace matt', accompanied by the carbon fibre-coloured parts of all the versions. The Maserati Fuoriserie personalisation programme has numerous options, and the one presented in blue carried the Italian flag. The wheels are matte black and the callipers can be chosen in black, red, silver, silver, yellow and rusty blue.

Maserati GT2 Stradale, interior

Inside, the racing character is immediately apparent, and the double shell carbon fibre seats with foam seat covers in Blu Elettrico Alcantara, available in two sizes for the driver's seat, which in the GT2 Stradale's design takes centre stage, are a real eye-catcher.

And if your eye naturally wanders to the seats when you get into the car, it quickly turns to the chunky steering wheel, to whose design the legendary driver Andrea Bertolini, Maserati's chief test driver and world champion with the MC12, contributed.

Maserati has two possible performance upgrades via the Performance Packs, which among many other things allow you to take advantage of the new Corsa Evo driving mode, derived directly from the GT2 racetrack version. Beyond the Performance packages, the GT2 Stradale has four specific driving modes: WET, GT (the default), SPORT and CORSA.

In short, Maserati has created with the GT2 Stradale a perfect transformation for the user with all the virtues of two machines, the MC20 and the GT2, which already delighted everyone... even when viewed in static mode.

The MC20 GT2 Stradale starts at £338,880 and is available to order now in the UK with deliveries planned to start in Spring 2025.