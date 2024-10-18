Cupra has launched a new initiative that’s trying to shake up the UK’s electric vehicle market. For those still on the fence about electric cars, the Cupra Born is offering a “Love Me or Leave Me” deal, and it’s as simple as it sounds: try the car for three months and, if you’re not swooning by the end of the trial, you can give it back. No strings attached – unless you've racked up some serious miles or dented the door.

This first-of-its-kind return option gives drivers a chance to experience life behind the wheel of an EV without fully committing. Think of it as the automotive equivalent of “try before you buy” – except instead of shoes, it’s a sleek, fully electric car capable of zipping from 0-62 mph in just 5.6 seconds (looking at you, Born VZ). If after three months you’re not smitten, Cupra promises to return your deposit, whether you bought the car outright or financed it – just don’t exceed the mileage limit or treat it like your personal dodgem car.

“It is safe to say that the new scheme is ground-breaking and will give many drivers who have considered an electric car the impetus to make the leap. The Cupra Born is already a compelling proposition, bringing performance, great range, sporty styling and an outstanding interior into one package that owners tell us they love. But, if the experience doesn't suit their lifestyle and a driver doesn't gel with EV ownership, they can hand the keys back after three months," Marcus Gossen, Director of SEAT and Cupra in the UK, comments.

Drivers who qualify for the scheme will get access to all models, including the aforementioned performance-oriented Born VZ, and can see for themselves whether the range, charging ease, and emissions-free lifestyle suits them. On top of that, the Spanish automaker is also sweetening the deal with a partnership that could make charging even easier (and cheaper). It has teamed up with OVO Energy to give customers up to 10,000 free miles, provided they sign up for OVO’s Charge Anytime plan.

Not only that, Cupra has joined forces with Ohme to throw in a free home charger, so you can conveniently charge your EV from the comfort of your driveway. The Ohme charger also lets you control your charging schedule and track costs via a mobile app.

Earlier this year, Cupra slashed prices of the Born by £2,350 and trimmed down configurations, focusing on the most popular options. With these updates, the entry-level Born starts at £35,085 for the 230 PS variant and climbs to £44,625 for the range-topping Born VZ.