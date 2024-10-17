The opening up to electrics is a particularly delicate matter for Ferrari: just as it did with the Purosangue, the Prancing Horse's first high-wheel, four-door car, the Maranello marque does not want to surrender any of its aura of excellence, even when entering a new sector.

Naturally, this also applies to electrification, which after the 'tastes' of the SF90 and 296 hybrids, takes a new step forward with the F80 road-going hypercar, a prelude to the pure electric we will see in 2025.

But how is the House of the Cavallino tackling the electric evolution? In a nutshell, as it does with its other models, i.e. by taking care of the development of components directly and 'in house', to be used to keep its supercars fresh, both of tomorrow and of yesterday and today. Let's see how.

The factory-laboratory

With the birth of the E-bulding, the new super-efficient factory capable of producing all models, from traditional to electric, Ferrari has also introduced a new approach to components, particularly electrical systems, for which it will rely less and less on external suppliers.

The logic is clear: you cannot build an exclusive car, like all Maranello cars, using components shared with other manufacturers and having to depend on external firms for subsequent evolutions as well.

This is why the E-Building is preparing to become a centre of excellence for the development of high-performance electrical systems, in addition to the battery study centre created at the University of Bologna.

Retroactive' improvement for all hybrids

Among the advantages of this policy is precisely that of offering a more advanced service to customers of electrified models, proposing technical upgrades even to the 'oldest' cars.

By taking care of the evolution and optimisation of cells and modules for batteries and electronics, charging and power management software in-house, the company will also make improvements to first-generation hybrids such as the SF90 (which dates back to 2019) during service, keeping them technically up-to-date and at the top of their performance.

This is a kind of official 'retrofit', something that is already being done today by offering evolved components such as carboceramic brakes even on cars that were not equipped with them at the time. Similarly, it will be possible to improve range and reduce fuel consumption or weight by taking advantage of the experience in the development of the new hybrid and electric cars that Ferrari will be tailoring to its needs.

Three-engine hybrid scheme confirmed

The demonstration comes from the newborn, the F80 hypercar, which takes up the scheme already seen on the SF90: a petrol engine (in this case, however, 'only' with six cylinders) and no less than three electric motors, one connected to the V6 and two for the front wheels, for a total power output of 1,200 PS.

This architecture already seems to confirm that Ferrari is planning to transfer at least some of the new car's innovations, including 48 Volt technology for the rear electric motor and 800 volts for the batteries, to the plug-in that ushered in the electrification era five years ago.

After all, although the electric industry is making giant strides, we must not forget that we are still in a 'pioneering' phase with respect to the total electrification goals embraced by manufacturers. It's enough to see how much the performance of electric cars has improved in just 10 years at the level of energy density and efficiency in energy management, recharging, weight and size of components. All concepts that for Ferrari will become a new field in which to seek benchmark performance.