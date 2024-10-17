The Dacia Duster has won over the public thanks to its competitive price. The 'low cost' philosophy has won over consumers, but it does not neglect its off-road qualities and with a very attractive design. Moreover, the latest generation is a huge step forward.

The new Jeep Avenger, meanwhile, marks a before and after for the manufacturer. It is the entry level model of the range, won the Car of the Year award, and shares many components with the Alfa Romeo Junior or the Fiat 600 2025.

As you can see, while the Romanian SUV has a more 'humble' approach, the American SUV seeks to position itself at a higher level, almost close to the premium segment, and above the Opel-Vauxhall Mokka 2025 and Peugeot 2008.

Dacia Duster 2024, crash test

No doubt this should be clearly reflected in the consumer's eyes... or maybe not so much. If we focus our attention on the Euro NCAP crash tests, the difference between the two cars is not huge, and there are even some surprises in store.

We start with the new Dacia Duster, which scores 70% protection for adults, 84% for children, 60% for vulnerable users and 57% for driving assistants. The brand could make minor adjustments and add a central airbag to increase protection.

On the other hand, the new Jeep Avenger scores slightly higher for front passengers (79%), but lower for children (70%), pedestrians (59%) and safety equipment (53%). No doubt an additional airbag would also improve its ratings.

Jeep Avenger 2024, crash test

Considering these results (three stars in both cases), it is striking how little difference there is between the two models each with different ambitions. It is also true that Euro NCAP's requirements have been tightened in recent years, making it more difficult to achieve the five stars.

In terms of pricing, the new Dacia Duster 2025 is available from £18,745 for the entry-level bi-fuel version with 100 PS. The new Jeep Avenger starts from £24,359, with the same power.