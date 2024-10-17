The Alfa Romeo Mito was the Biscione's first and only B-segment car, at least until the arrival of the Junior, the small SUV born as the Milano and available with both mild hybrid and electric powertrain. Many see connections between the two models, with the Junior representing the direct successor to the Mito. To disagree is Juan Manuel Díaz, Argentine designer 'father' of the small car produced from 2008 to 2018. 'It is poorly executed', he told our colleagues at Motor1 Argentina some time ago, referring to the Junior.

It was a full-throated defence for what was Díaz's great creation: the first car to bear his signature, capable of selling almost 300,000 units in 10 years and with a design inspired by one of the most beautiful Alfa cars ever: the 8C Competizione. We now know that like the Maserati-based sports car, the Mito could also have become a cabrio.

Marchionne's 'no

Díaz has in fact revealed how at the time an Alfa Romeo Mito cabrio was designed and built as a concept, very similar to the classic version, with a retractable canvas roof and four seats. The Argentinean designer told the story on his social profiles:

"Yes, there was a project for a Mito Cabrio, but (Sergio) Marchionne (CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles at the time, ed.) did not see a market for this model. Marchione's vision went elsewhere and was very broad. And the range was short... There was not enough money to complete the range. Alfa 's problem was always marketing: the SUV Kamal was ready for production in 2006, but the project was cancelled thinking that the SUV trend was over."

An Alfa Romeo Mito Cabrio would have been able to compete with rivals such as the Mini Cabrio, currently in production, the DS 3 Cabrio and even larger models such as the Audi A3 Cabrio.

Returning to the Mito/Junior parallel, we quote what Diaz told Motor1 Argentina during an interview last April.