After the T-Cross and the Amarok, Volkswagen is presenting the third restyling of the year in Brazil with the Nivus. The small SUV coupé, which will be presented in 2020, will undergo its first visual change there, retaining the 200 TSI engine in both of its versions. A Nivus GTS has also been confirmed for 2025.

Why are we telling you this? Well, apart from a slightly shorter wheelbase, the Nivus is our Taigo in Europe. It was launched here in September 2021. A model update seems conceivable, as VW had already revised the closely related T-Cross a good year ago.

Back to the new Nivus for the 2025 model year in Brazil: at the front, the lower radiator grille is wider, while the upper radiator grille looks clearer and has an LED light strip to accompany the night-time signature with the new, slimmer headlights. The Highline version's 17-inch wheels get slight changes, while the rear end gets a modified bumper and an LED link between the tail lights.

Inside, the Nivus gets new patterns on the seats and in the doors, with more soft-touch material. The VW Play multimedia system has been upgraded to Connect and has its own connectivity package with integrated internet as well as new graphics - the Brazilian Meu-VW app has evolved and allows you to talk to the car and execute commands such as starting and opening doors and tracking.

The Volkswagen Nivus Highline 2025 receives improvements in the area of driving assistance. In addition to the adaptive cruise control and the collision warning system with automatic braking, the SUV coupé is equipped with Travel Assist which, in conjunction with ACC, offers a lane departure warning system, a blind spot sensor, an exit assistant and an automatic parking aid. The Comfortline comes with automatic air conditioning and a key fob with push-button start as standard. The first three servicing periods are free of charge for both versions.

In terms of colour, the Nivus debuts in two shades of blue: Turbo Blue, taken from Audi, and Titan Blue, a mixture of grey and blue. The technology consists of the 1.0 turbo engine with 6-speed automatic gearbox, 116/128 PS (with or without ethanol depending on refuelling) at 5,500 rpm; known as the 200 TSI, which has only been modified to meet the new emission and consumption standards that will come into force from 2025. The Sense version will be presented at a later date, as will the Nivus GTS.

Prices for the new Nivus in Brazil start at 136,990 real, the equivalent of around £18,585. In the UK, prices start at £24,520, but with only 95 PS.