Audi’s latest offering in the compact premium segment arrives in the United Kingdom this November. The A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e is a plug-in hybrid that comes with some serious tech upgrades, a bigger battery, and more eco-friendly power. Prices start at £39,150 (OTR).

The A3 PHEV has upped its electric game, offering an impressive electric-only range of up to 88 miles. Thanks to a significantly larger battery, now boasting a 25.7 kWh capacity (almost double the previous model), the range is also almost double the older generation of the PHEV. And when it’s time to recharge, the 50 kW DC fast-charging system provides decent charging speed.

Gallery: Audi A3 Sportback TFSI e

21 Photos Audi

But don't let its green credentials fool you into thinking this is a slouch. The A3's hybrid heart is a combo of a turbocharged 1.5-litre TFSI petrol engine and an electric motor for a combined output of 204 PS and 350 Nm of torque. That means you can hit 62 mph in around 7.4 seconds, and if you’re feeling especially daring, you can push it to a top speed of 140 mph. For those moments when you’re relying solely on electric power, you’ll still manage a respectable 87 mph.

At a starting price of £39,150, the A3 Sportback 40 TFSI e doesn’t come cheap. But the standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, Audi’s drive select system, air conditioning, and others. Full pricing is available below.

A3 Sportback Sport 40 TFSI e - £39,150 (OTR)

A3 Sportback S line 40 TFSI e - £41,430 (OTR)

A3 Sportback Black Edition 40 TFSI e - £42,880 (OTR)

As a reminder, the latest A3 Sportback and Saloon models arrived in the United Kingdom earlier this year with prices starting at £32,035 (OTR). Deliveries kicked off in early May for the regular models, while the sportier S3 Sportback and Saloon were launched a few weeks later with prices starting at £46,925 (OTR).