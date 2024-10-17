Nissan has officially opened pre-orders for the all-new Ariya Nismo in the United Kingdom. Starting today, 17 October, you can get your hands on this electric beast, with prices kicking off at a cool £56,620 on the road. For those wondering, that's £1,780 more than the luxurious Ariya e-4ORCE 87 kWh Evolve. Bargain? Not exactly.

But the early bird gets more than just the car. Nissan is sweetening the deal with some tempting extras for the first batch of UK buyers. Not only will these lucky few secure one of the first Ariya Nismos to land in the UK, but they’ll also receive £500 worth of charging credit through Nissan’s swanky new EV service, Nissan Charge. With access to over 55,000 public charging points across the country, that credit will come in handy when you're zipping around town or heading off on a cross-country adventure. Details on how it works? That’s still a bit hush-hush, but it’s coming soon.

Gallery: 2024 Nissan Ariya Nismo

47 Photos

Nissan’s also throwing in a little something extra to decorate your walls. The first customers will also snag a limited-edition Ariya Nismo artwork, hand-crafted by the talented Juan Alcalá Lara. Only 100 pieces will be made, so you might want to frame yours before anyone tries to claim it.

Now, let’s talk specs. The Ariya Nismo is dressed to impress, starting with its sleek Stealth Grey exterior – a nod to the GT-R’s famous finish. Underneath that stylish skin, Nissan’s motorsport heritage shines through, pairing the Ariya’s futuristic vibes with Nismo's performance pedigree. Or, putting marketing speech aside, the SUV goes from 0 to 62 mph in just 5 seconds, leaving even the legendary GT-R Nismo in the dust when it comes to acceleration between 50 and 70 mph (2.4 seconds).

If you’re ready to take the plunge, pop down to your local Nissan dealer. And if you're into financing, the typical deal will set you back around £622 per month over four years, with a £5,000 deposit.