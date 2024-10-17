2025 promises to be a pivotal year for Mercedes. The German manufacturer is preparing to reinvigorate its electrification strategy with the launch of the new CLA, which will be the first model based on the new MMA platform.

In addition to electric vehicles, Mercedes is continuing to invest in combustion supercars. The CLE 63 AMG and AMG PureSpeed are on the way. Here's what we can expect.

Mercedes CLA (2025)

The CLA is by far the most important new model of the year for Mercedes. Previewed in concept form at the IAA in Munich 2023, the CLA is based on the MMA modular platform, as are the future GLA, GLB and CLA Shooting Brake.

In addition to electric versions, these four newcomers could also be available with combustion engines and plug-in hybrids. Rumours also indicate that the new CLA could be equipped with Geely petrol engines and that it should no longer adopt diesel engines.

Mercedes-Benz New Mercedes CLA, teaser photos

The MMA platform incorporates 800-volt architecture, enabling very rapid recharging (250 miles of range gained in around 15 minutes). The CLA is also equipped with the new eATS 2.0 electric motors and a two-speed gearbox. In terms of details, the CLA Concept had a 238 PS permanent magnet motor on the rear axle. With a fuel consumption of just 5.18 mi/kWh, the Mercedes should have a range of around 435 miles.

The German brand did not provide information on battery capacity, but on the basis of range and fuel consumption, it is estimated at around 90 kWh. In addition to this high-energy-density silicon-anode battery, LFP batteries are also planned for less expensive models. According to rumours, these could be BYD's Blade batteries.

The MMA vehicles will initially be produced in Rastatt, as Mercedes recently officially announced. Preparatory work has already been carried out over the last few months, with a major transformation of an assembly hall. In Rastatt, 6,100 employees currently manufacture the A-Class and B-Class, as well as the GLA and electric EQA. The plants in Kecskemét (Hungary) and Beijing (China) will also produce MMA models from 2025.

Model Mercedes CLA (2025) Body Saloon Engines Electric, petrol Launch September 2025 (world premiere) Price N.A.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 63

With the CLE 63, Mercedes could already be saying goodbye to the plug-in hybrid powertrain and returning to a big six- or eight-cylinder engine.

Mercedes CLE AMG 4Matic

This rumour has not been confirmed by the company, but the first spy videos have given some clues, in which you can clearly hear a much more full-bodied sound than in the most recent AMGs.

Whatever the case, we can expect at least 550-600 PS and goosebump-inducing performance from what will be one of the most interesting AMGs in the entire range, even in convertible form.

Model Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 (2025) Bodystyle Coupé and Cabriolet Engines V8 petrol Launch Spring 2025 Price N.A.

Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed

The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed is the first model in the new Mercedes Mythos limited series. According to the manufacturer, this model based on the AMG SL will be produced in 250 units and will only be available to the most passionate Mercedes enthusiasts and collectors. The HALO system, which replaces the vehicle's traditional A-pillar, is a key feature of this series.

Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, les prototypes

The design of the front end is similar to that of the Mercedes-AMG ONE, with a large air intake and AMG lettering. This is complemented by an aerodynamically optimised bonnet with an additional air intake.