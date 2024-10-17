UPDATE - Ferrari F80 revealed Ferrari F80 revealed: 1,200 PS and £3 million for the F40 successor

The launch of a new Ferrari is always an event, and when it's a special Ferrari, as special as the limited series that have raised the performance bar in Maranello have been, the hype has always been extremely high. We're talking about models like the 288 GTO, the F40, the F50, the Enzo and the LaFerrari. All of them have travelled to shows on the other side of the world, getting a well-deserved bath in the crowds before ending up in the garages of hand-picked customers.

A tradition that will be broken with the next Ferrari supercar. As previewed by a short teaser video posted on the Prancing Horse's social networks, the premiere is scheduled for 1pm BST on 17 October.

Of course, the organisers of the 2024 Paris Motor Show would have rolled out the (strictly red) carpets to welcome the new 'creature' from Maranello. We are convinced of that.

What we see

But let's get back to the video (which you can find at the bottom of the article) that shows the new Ferrari supercar for the first time. Sure, it's covered in red cloth, but there are certain elements that can't be hidden. Like the height, which seems particularly low, and a large spoiler at the rear, changing the formula of the Enzo and LaFerrari. Secondly, the front wheel arches are particularly visible and the bonnet appears flared. Just like the Ferrari 499P, which has triumphed at the last two Le Mans 24 Hours.

Ferrari 288 GTO Ferrari LaFerrari

From there, the new Ferrari is expected to take the powertrain, consisting of a V6 combined with electric units, to over 1,000 PS, surpassing the 1,030 PS of the SF90 FXX. On the other hand, representing the top of Maranello's production range, it clearly aims to be the most powerful Ferrari of all time. If the presence of the V6 is confirmed, it will be the most pronounced downsizing (in terms of displacement alone, of course) in the history of the Cavallino's top cars, which have never gone below the V8 of the 288 GTO and the F40.

Ferrari F40 Ferrari F50 Ferrari Enzo

All we have to do now is wait just a few hours for the presentation of Ferrari's new hypercar to find out all the details.