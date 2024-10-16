Hey, is this an electric SUV for the next Karakoram expedition? Even if our cover picture suggests it, the Hyundai Inster Cross would probably be overwhelmed with this terrain. The manufacturer realistically describes the car as an "electric city car with a special equipment line", not as a car for rugged off-road use.

However, this is not just a study, as the Inster Cross is due to go into production at the end of the year. Even before the UK market launch of the Hyundai Inster, the manufacturer has announced a new equipment line.

Like the normal Inster, which Hyundai now classifies between the A and B segments (no longer in the A segment as when it was first presented), the Inster Cross should also offer plenty of practicality and flexibility in the spacious interior despite being only 3.83 metres long. The Cross model also has an expressive exterior and interior design.

The bumpers at the front and rear have been redesigned, while the 17-inch alloy wheels with a special design and embossed black panelling set independent accents. The standard roof rails also contribute to the adventurous aesthetics. We will have to wait and see whether the roof rack in the pictures is also part of the standard equipment.

Hyundai Inster Cross (2025) Hyundai Inster (2024)

The colour palette of the Cross variant includes the exclusive Amazonas Green Matte colour as well as five paint finishes, which are also offered for the Inster: Atlas White, Unbleached Ivory, Aero Silver Matte, Abyss Black Pearl and Tomboy Khaki. Some of these are also available as a two-tone paint finish with a black roof.

Inside, the grey fabric is broken up with yellow-green details, which can be found on the seats as well as on the dashboard. The Inster combines its vibrant colour scheme with a high degree of versatility: all seats can be folded down, and the second-row seats can be moved lengthwise. The assistance systems include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keeping Assist as well as an anti-collision system.

The drive and battery are likely to be the same as the other equipment versions. Two variants are available:

FWD with 97 PS and 42 kWh battery for a range of approx. 186 miles

FWD with 115 PS and 49 kWh battery for a range of approx. 221 miles

The battery capacities mentioned are apparently gross capacities; according to EV-Database, the net values are around 39 and 46 kWh respectively. Both batteries are charged in 30 minutes (10-80%). This results in charging speeds of 0.9 and 1.1 kWh per minute respectively. This is acceptable for a city car; even the Mini Cooper Electric is not much faster.

Hyundai has announced prices for the normal Inster starting at £23,495 but not for the Cross version yet. However, the basic version is expected to cost around £25,000. It remains to be seen whether the Cross version will also be available for this motor-battery combination or only for the more powerful version.

The bottom line

It can make a good picture with a proper roof rack and a few modified plastic trim pieces as the Hyundai Inster almost looks like an expedition car à la Land Rover Defender or Mercedes G-Class against the right background. On closer inspection, however, we have the impression that our cover picture is just a (well-made) rendering with a mountain panorama. But that shouldn't spoil the fun of driving up to the local Aldi in the Inster Cross...