If you remember, a few weeks ago we reported on the launch of the new generation BMW 1 Series 2024. A model that sparked some debate, due to the fine line between restyling and pure evolution.

That discussion aside, today we unveil the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, which follows in the footsteps of its compact sibling when it comes to making up for lost time. We can only thank BMW for continuing to rely on this elegant model, in a world where the overdose of SUVs and crossovers can become boring.

This car, which retains its elegant silhouette by combining elements of compact saloon and harmonious coupé, will arrive in European showrooms from March 2025.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé 2025, exterior

As with the 1 Series, the new front end is striking, sloping further forward. The bumpers, grille (which can be illuminated) and LED headlights, which have a new light signature and can include matrix technology, have also been modified.

BMW Serie 2 Gran Coupé 2025, front view BMW Serie 2 Gran Coupé 2025, rear view

The side view remains one of the model's strong points, with dimensions fairly similar to those of the previous model: 4.54 metres long, 1.80 metres wide and 1.43 metres high, combined with a wheelbase of 2.67 metres.

The rear, meanwhile, is the most attractive, in my subjective opinion, with completely revised lights, more aggressive lines and, in the case of the M235 that we were able to see up close, a discreet spoiler on the boot lid and four visible tailpipes.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé 2025, dimensions

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase 2 Series GC 2025 4,546 mm 1,800 mm 1,435 mm 2,670 mm Serie 2 GC 2019 4,526 mm 1,800 mm 1,420 mm 2,670 mm Series 1 2024 4,361 mm 1,800 mm 1,459 mm 2,670 mm

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, interior

The first striking feature of the interior is the BMW Curved Display dual-screen configuration, with a 10.25-inch screen for the instrumentation and a 10.7-inch touchscreen for the multimedia system, which uses the brand's ninth-generation operating system, BMW Operating System 9.

Overall, this configuration reduces the number of physical controls to a minimum. As usual for the manufacturer, a head-up display and augmented reality system can be installed. Of course, there's also a mode selector and natural voice control.

BMW Serie 2 Gran Coupé 2025, interior BMW Serie 2 Gran Coupé 2025, boot

As always with BMW, the driving position is exceptional and everything in the car invites you to enjoy the drive, from the feel of the steering wheel to the support offered by the seats - at least in the M235.

This is a four-door, five-seat model, but space in the rear is obviously not extraordinary, although two adults can travel in relative comfort. What about the boot? It remains unchanged at 430 litres, 50 litres more than a BMW 1 Series... but the load compartment is much narrower.

BMW Serie 2 Gran Coupé 2025, interior

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé 2025, engines

The engine range for the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is simple: four options, two petrol and two diesel, always paired with the seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

The entry-level version is the 218d turbodiesel, with a 2.0 four-cylinder engine and 150 PS, followed by the 220d, with the same block but 48V mild hybrid technology, which delivers 163 PS.

Above that is the 220 petrol version, with the 170 PS 1.5 three-cylinder engine, also as a mild hybrid, while at the top of the range is the M235, a 300 PS four-cylinder with xDrive all-wheel drive (all other versions are front-wheel drive).

To enhance the sportiness of the package, BMW offers the M Sport and M Sport Pro packs, with certain features exclusive to the M235, such as specific damping, the M compound braking system, 19-inch M light-alloy forged wheels, and many others.

Also, for the first time, the roof can be chosen in a contrasting black colour and, for the more sustainably minded, recycled and vegan materials are available.

Engine 220 M235 xDrive 218d 220d Power 170 PS 333 PS 150 PS 163 PS Maximum torque 280 Nm 400 Nm 360 Nm 400 Nm Transmission Double clutch, 7 speeds Double clutch, 7 speeds Double clutch, 7 speeds Double clutch, 7 speeds Traction Front Full Front Front Fuel consumption 51.4-53.3 mpg 34.4-37.7 mpg 56.5 - 61.4 mpg 61.4- 67.3 mpg Emisiones de CO 2 129 - 119 g/km 185 - 170 g/km 130 - 120 g/km 120 - 110 g/km

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé, price

BMW says that the new 2 Series Gran Coupé can be ordered in the UK as of today and first customer deliveries will commence in dealerships by March 2025. However, only the two petrol models are being offered in the UK at this time. The 220 with M Sport trim package starts at £34,915 and the M235 xDrive at £44,435.