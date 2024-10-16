The number of Chinese car manufacturers wanting to produce in Europe is increasing. Great Wall Motor is considering opening a plant in Germany, Hungary or the Czech Republic, and even state-owned SAIC Motor is looking for a factory on the Old Continent, as is Dongfeng, which might open one in Italy.

The list is now getting longer with GAC, which would like to produce its electric vehicles here to avoid duties. This was said by the general director of international operations, Wei Heigang, who made statements to Reuters on Sunday.

GAC cars arrive in Europe

GAC is one of China's largest car manufacturers and, like all, has global ambitions: it aims for 500,000 units to be sold outside China by 2030. To get there, the European market will be crucial. At the 2024 Paris Motor Show, GAC debuts an electric SUV designed especially for customers in the Old Continent.

It is called the Aion V and promises up to 320 miles of range per charge. It will be on sale in some European markets from mid-2025, but the price (estimated below £33,000 for now), will depend a lot on duties.

"I am sure there will be a way to solve everything," he told Reuters. "The tariff issue definitely has an impact on us. However, this can all be overcome in the long term.... Local production would be one of the ways to solve the problem and we are very actively exploring this possibility."

GAC Aion V

Where to produce?

The Chinese manufacturer is considering whether to build a new factory or take over an existing one. And who knows whether it will be GAC that will buy one of the factories that the Volkswagen Group would like to sell. For example, the Audi site in Brussels is still looking for someone to buy it (along with its 3,000 employees).