ZF has thrown open the doors to its shiny new 800V Test & Validation Laboratory. Located at the firm’s R&D Hub near Solihull in the United Kingdom, this high-voltage haven is the first of its kind in Britain, and it’s all about speeding up the adoption of 800-volt EV architectures.

This is no ordinary lab, folks. Built with the help of a little funding boost from the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), ZF’s new facility is designed to handle the intense, hazardous voltage testing needed for next-gen electric cars.

So, what’s the big deal with 800V, you ask? Well, it’s essentially the fast lane of EV charging. Right now, most EVs run on 400V, which takes about 20 minutes to add about 124 miles of range. With 800V, that time gets slashed in half. Not only is it quicker to juice up, but these systems also pack some impressive efficiency tricks: lighter wiring, smaller batteries, and up to 10 per cent gains in energy use. In plain terms – more range, less bulk, and better performance.

But wait, there’s more. ZF has made sure its lab is future-proof, ready to expand and take on new challenges as the EV world evolves. It’s already put the facility to work on some heavy-duty commercial vehicle projects, like fuel cell air compressors and hydrogen recirculation blowers.

"OEMs want the compelling benefits of 800V, but finding facilities capable of validating these higher-rated systems has not been easy,” says Adrian Mitcham, Head of Special Applications at ZF, in a statement. “Just like our world-class EMC and climatic chambers on the same site, we plan to offer 800V validation services to external organisations so that more of the benefits can be realised in the wider mobility sector.”

Measuring a cosy 46 square metres, the lab might sound small, but it’s big on capability. It can handle everything from tiny EV components to full-sized electric truck axles. Safety? Oh, they’ve got that covered, with an interlocked door system.