Bentley has just opened the doors to a golden opportunity. The luxury car manufacturer is on the hunt for fresh talent, and they’re not messing around. Today, the automaker unveiled a whopping 150 positions for its 2025 early careers intake, spanning everything from product development to finance and communications. If you’ve ever dreamt of working with one of the most prestigious names in the automotive world, now’s your chance to make it happen.

Graduate and Industrial Placement positions are up for grabs now at a dedicated site, while those eyeing Apprenticeships will need to hold their horses until February 2025, when those applications open. But don't worry – there’s plenty to get revved up about in the meantime.

Gallery: Bentley career opportunities in the UK

5 Photos Bentley

In the midst of a major shift toward electrification, Bentley is looking to stockpile some serious brainpower. More than a quarter of these new roles will focus on product development as the company steers itself toward a greener, cleaner, and altogether more luxurious future. Other departments getting a slice of the recruitment pie include manufacturing, sales, marketing, HR, finance, and communications.

Dr. Karen Lange, Bentley’s go-to person for all things human resources, has high hopes for the next generation of Bentley recruits. “We’re looking for the best and brightest, and we promise to train, support, and inspire them as they help drive our mission forward,” Lange said.

Meanwhile, the 2024 cohort has already hit the ground running at Bentley’s Crewe headquarters, and some are practically buzzing with excitement. Take Anish Partab, for instance. He’s just started his Industrial Placement in Vehicle Motion and couldn’t be more thrilled. “I’m excited about Bentley’s move towards electrification. With my degree in Robotics, I can’t wait to bring my skills to the table,” he said, undoubtedly imagining a world where electric Bentleys rule the road.

With positions ranging from two-year Graduate roles to four-year Apprenticeships, this is a chance to jumpstart a career with one of the most renowned carmakers in the world. So, if you’ve got a passion for innovation, craftsmanship, and maybe just a dash of luxury, Bentley’s waiting.