In the current times of almost mandatory electrification, the European market is accepting Toyota's hybrids very willingly, as they do not need a garage socket. This is also the case with the RAV4, despite its age.

In fact, many customers who come to a dealership interested in the Corolla Cross eventually buy the Recreational Active Vehicle 4 (RAV4) for the increased power and outstanding interior roominess. Now, it's time for the next generation of this SUV and the anticipation is really high.

Nothing is known yet about the aesthetics, but we want to show you the idea of the website Top Electric SUV, which proposes a RAV4 with a retro-style front end and a very rugged look. Are you convinced?

A more powerful and efficient hybrid SUV

Don't worry, it's just a digital recreation, so it's not the final RAV4 2025. In fact, we'll have to wait and see whether it follows the Land Cruiser (very retro) or the C-HR (very sporty) aesthetics, although we can't rule out the possibility that neither will continue and the car will have its own style.

Mechanically, the Japanese SUV will continue to be powered by a hybrid powertrain. Typically, it will benefit from increased power (so more than 222 PS) and even better efficiency, thanks to greater use of the electric motor. Unfortunately, we do not yet have any specifications for the powertrains.

The plug-in hybrid option (now giving 309 PS combined) should also be retained, as it has a very low fuel consumption rating and this will be crucial for the emissions average, which must be increasingly limited to avoid fines from the European Union.

For £40,000?

In all likelihood, the new RAV4 will grow in size to position itself at the heart of mid-size SUVs. As a result, interior space will be even better and the boot, which is now a maximum of 580 litres, will be more than 600 litres.

Currently, this Toyota can be purchased from £39,885, but the next instalment is sure to be priced higher, or will it start at £40,000? We don't know, but as things stand, it's not out of the question.

Hopefully we'll spot a camouflaged test car, because that means the project is well underway. In any case, we hope that Toyota will be releasing more and more information about this model in the coming months.

