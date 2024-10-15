BYD strengthens its product offensive in Europe (and the UK) with the Sealion 7, which will go on sale by October with deliveries by the year 2024 and prices to be announced shortly. It is the eighth vehicle (both BEV and PHEV) to be launched by BYD in Europe and enters one of the most popular segments, that of SUVs, with an overall length of 4.83 m and fast charging capability of up to 230 kW.

Alongside the Sealion 7, the BYD Dolphin, the Atto 3, the Seal and the Seal U DM-i are also at the Paris Motor Show. In addition, the Salon marks the French debut of the luxury brand Yangwang with the U8.

Sealion 7, the exterior

The Sealion 7 was designed in China, at the BYD Design Centre in Shenzhen, under the guidance of Global Design Director Wolfgang Egger. The styling language is that of the Ocean Series, which also characterises the Dolphin and Seal saloon.

The lines of the front end recall the shape of an 'X' to create a sense of forward motion that reflects the car's performance, and the ocean theme is visible in the integrated Dual U LED headlights and the curves of the bodywork designed to resemble the movement of waves. Aerodynamic efficiency is further accentuated by the flush body handles that retract into the doors when the Sealion 7 is in motion.

At the rear is the full-width light signature that runs through the tailgate and represents the latest evolution of the Ocean Series 'teardrop' brake lights.

BYD BYD Sealion 7, the rear

Sealion 7, the dimensions

Length 4,830 mm Height 1,828 mm Wheelbase 2,930 mm

Sealion 7, the interior

The raised design of the Sealion 7 contributes to the practicality of the interior, which offers space for up to five people. The design of the dashboard picks up on the nautical theme, as do many other details on board. For example, the interior door handles are designed to recall the shape of floating 'wings'.

The upholstery materials are high-quality vegan leather or Nappa leather, depending on the trim level, and there are two colour options to choose from and four exterior colours to match.

BYD BYD Sealion 7, the interior

Sealion 7, the engines and battery

The Sealion 7 is based on the BYD e-Platform 3.0 architecture designed exclusively for electric vehicles. Developed in-house by BYD, the Blade battery uses lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) technology for the cathode, is cobalt-free and is integrated directly into the vehicle structure using cell-to-body (CTB) technology.

In its most powerful version, the Sealion 7 is equipped with two electric motors and all-wheel drive, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 134 mph. The car can be recharged with up to 230 kW of power. The iTAC (Intelligent Torque Adaption Control) system, which intelligently distributes torque to the four wheels using the power differential, is also offered on the dual-engine, all-wheel-drive versions.

Sealion 7, prices and equipment

Prices and equipment for the UK market will be announced by BYD in the coming weeks.