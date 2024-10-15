The Tesla Model Y is the American electric car manufacturer's best-selling car and now also offers European customers the option of a seven-seater instead of the classic five-seater.

This is a significant new feature that adds a third row of classically forward-facing seats that can be folded into the bottom of the boot floor.

The seven-seat option is reserved for the Tesla Model Y Long Range with all-wheel drive and costs £2,500 on top of the £51,990 for the base car. Those who want a seven-seater Tesla Model Y must therefore spend a minimum of £54,490.

What the third row of seats looks like

Going back to the most important detail of the Tesla Model Y seven-seater, we discover that the two additional seats of the third row are accessible from the rear doors thanks to the ability to slide forward and fold down the backrests of the second row of seats.

Tesla Model Y 7-seater, detail of the third row of seats

Simply press one of the access buttons on the second-row seats to see them move forward and leave room for entry and exit in the third row. Those sitting in this third row of seats have their heads under the rear window and have two USB-C sockets for charging smartphones and tablets.

Slightly reduced cargo capacity

With the seven-seat configuration, the Tesla Model Y has a load capacity of 363 litres behind the third row of seats, which is significantly reduced compared to the 854 litres that the five-seat version provides behind the second row of seats.

Tesla Tesla Model Y 7-seater, the interior configuration

However, when the third and second rows of seats are folded down, the new seven-seater Tesla offers a maximum load volume of 2,040 litres, not too far from the 2,158 litres of the five-seater. The 117-litre 'frunk' front load compartment remains unchanged.

Load capacity Model Y 5-seater Model Y 7-seater Front bonnet 117 l 117 l Behind last row of seats 854 l 363 l Maximum with all passengers 971 l 480 l All seats down 2.041 l 1.923 l Behind second row of seats, third row down - 753 l Maximum with 2 passengers 2.158 l 2.040 l

First 7-seat Model Y to be delivered by year-end

As a reminder, the all-wheel-drive Tesla Model Y Long Range has two electric motors with 514 PS peak power and 493 Nm of torque, four-wheel drive and a 77 kW NMC battery that guarantees a range of 331 miles in the WLTP approval cycle.

Tesla Model Y, the front three-quarter view

The top speed is 135 mph and the acceleration time from 0 to 60 mph is 4.8 seconds.

The first deliveries of the seven-seat all-wheel-drive Model Y Long Range to UK customers are expected by the end of 2024.