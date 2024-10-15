Cute, the little one: The Citroën Ami is celebrating its fourth birthday this year. It was a surprise when it was launched in 2020, but the lightweight electric vehicle has since sold over 65,000 units. Citroën is now announcing a new version for next year and is also presenting the Ami Buggy Vision study in Paris.

Citroën even describes the Ami, which will be launched in 2025, as a new generation. Only visual changes are mentioned as the manufacturer has not yet revealed whether there will also be technical modifications. In any case, the newcomer is set to come onto the market in the first half of 2025.

New version of the Citroën Ami

The new version of the Ami has significantly sharper body lines. The lights are also much higher, both at the front and rear. In addition, the new brand logo - the double chevron in the oval - is emblazoned on the front.

Much edgier: New Citroën Ami (2025) Latest Citroën Ami (2024)

The headlights are now framed in black and are also much higher as they move closer to the windscreen. The lights are connected by a sharp bead. Underneath, there is a smooth, protruding surface and visually distinct wheel arches. There are similar changes at the rear:

The lights will also be higher at the rear in future The rear of the current Citroën Ami

Ami Buggy Vision

Citroën is also presenting the Ami Buggy Visionstudy at the Paris Motor Show. The small vehicle appears without doors and with an open top. Instead of doors, there is a tubular bar on both sides. A kite surfboard can be attached to this. This makes the vehicle suitable for trips to the beach and surfing sessions.

Citroën Ami Buggy Vision

The study also has thick off-road tyres and black-coloured wheel arches. There is also an auxiliary light on the white roof. This matches the midnight blue body colour, which is intended to capture the atmosphere of a beautiful summer evening that extends into the night. The white colour of the roof is echoed in the form of a thin line around a black area at the front, reminiscent of a grille. The brand logo also shines in white.

In homage to the Citroën 2CV, decorative mouldings have been added to the wings and the windows open upwards. The roundyellow headlights are also reminiscent of the 2CV of yesteryear.

The holder for the kite board

As an eye-catcher for the show, Citroën has also erected an almost 6 metre high Ami tower in which three special versions of the Ami are on display:

My Ami for All, a version for people with reduced mobility

My Ami Rose Festival, a version designed by the French hip-hop duo BigFlo and Oli and specially created for participation in the Rose Festival in Toulouse

My Ami Peps, a version with the look of a sports car in the new colour Night Sepia

The Citroën Ami can be driven in the UK with a category AM driving licence from the age of 16. Two people can drive it at speeds of up to 28 mph and a distance of up to 47 miles, protected from the weather. It is charged via a normal household electrical socket.

The bottom line

Citroën is launching a new version of the Ami next year, which is being called the new generation. The fact that this is not just a facelift is shown by the changed position of the lights. But the design has also changed significantly in other respects, becoming much more angular and appearing more robust. The study of an all-terrain buggy fits in with this.