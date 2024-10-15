Aston Martin has just rolled out a new Bond-inspired beauty: the DB12 Goldfinger Edition. This car, designed by Aston Martin’s personalisation service, Q, is a luxurious nod to the iconic partnership between the brand and the world’s most famous spy, James Bond. And if you’re a fan of Goldfinger or just someone who thinks their car deserves a bit more “gold”, then this might just be the ride for you.

Let’s cut to the chase: this car is a showstopper. Decked out in Silver Birch, the same colour as the legendary DB5 from Goldfinger, the DB12 Goldfinger Edition manages to look like it belongs in both a Bond film and the garage of a high-end collector. Those 21-inch multi-spoke wheels glisten with a unique silver finish, and if you weren’t feeling fancy enough already, the bespoke gold side strakes and chrome ‘Q’ wing badge should do the trick.

Gallery: Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition

14 Photos Aston Martin

Inside, things get even more Bond-worthy. The leather Sports Plus seats are styled in a fluted design reminiscent of Bond’s impeccable tailoring, complete with a Prince of Wales check pattern that might have 007 himself checking his suit. Aston Martin really leaned into the Goldfinger nostalgia here, even weaving gold metal fibres into the carbon fibre inlays and topping off the driving mode dial with 18k gold accents. Oh, and for the die-hard Bond fans? The sun visor comes with an embroidered ‘eight of hearts’ – a subtle wink to the famous poker scene in the movie.

Aston Martin

But it’s not all about the looks. Under the bonnet, the DB12 Goldfinger Edition packs a punch worthy of a Bond car chase. It’s powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine, pushing out a mighty 680 PS and 800 Nm of torque, ensuring that this car doesn’t just look like a secret agent’s dream – it drives like one too.

If you’re thinking about pulling off your best 007 impression, you’d better move quickly. Aston Martin is only producing 60 of these beauties, making this edition as exclusive as Bond himself. That’s one for each year since the Goldfinger film hit theatres and cemented Aston Martin’s place in cinematic history.

From Goldfinger to No Time to Die, Aston Martin has been James Bond’s go-to set of wheels for nearly six decades. And with this latest tribute, it’s clear that the love affair between Bond and his Aston Martin is far from over.