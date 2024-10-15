Big news is coming for BMW. The year 2025 will be a decisive year for the brand's electrification strategy with the launch of the new iX3, which aims to become one of the top battery-powered SUVs in its class.

Based on the new Neue Klasse architecture, it promises superior performance thanks to new, more efficient batteries. But that's not all, as the revamped 2 Series Gran Coupe and 7 Series are also on the way.

BMW iX3 2025

The second generation iX3 is expected to be completely unrelated - at least in terms of design - to the combustion X3. As seen in the first spy photos, the frontal design of the new SUV is reminiscent of the Vision Neue Klasse concept, featuring large horizontal headlights and a double kidney grille - distinctive BMW features.

New BMW iX3, new spy photos

As for the batteries, the first model of the Neue Klasse could use BMW's sixth-generation batteries with round cells. These cells promise a 30 per cent increase in range and charging speed over the current ones. With a standard diameter of 46 millimetres, they will offer better energy density, eliminating the need for an excessively large and heavy battery pack.

Codenamed 'NA5', the electric SUV will not be produced in China like the current iX3, but will be assembled at a new plant in Debrecen, Hungary. Availability in Europe is planned for the second half of 2025, with a model list that will initially include the 40, 40 xDrive, 50 xDrive and M60 xDrive versions. An M version, identified as 'ZA5', is planned for the near future.

Name BMW iX3 2025 Bodywork Medium SUV Engines Electrics Arrival date Second half 2025 Prices To be announced

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2025

Just like the current model, the restyled 2 Series Gran Coupe will share many aspects with the 1 Series. For this reason, we expect a look largely inherited from the Bavarian compact car, with new LED headlights front and rear, as well as a completely revised diffuser and a larger double kidney grille in gloss black.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, the current model

The same goes for the interior, with the 2 Series Gran Coupe expected to adopt the two 10.25-inch and 10.7-inch screens side-by-side. In terms of engines, the range should consist of the 150 PS 118d (non-electrified) and 163 PS 120d (mild hybrid) diesels, the 170 PS 120 petrol mild hybrid and the 301 PS M135i xDrive, all mated to the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Name BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2025 Bodywork Compact saloon Engines Petrol mild hybrid and diesel mild hybrid Arrival date First half 2025 Prices To be announced

BMW 7 Series restyling

Although the design of the 7 Series is still current, BMW already seems to be ready for a first mid-career update. The first restyling mules were filmed last summer and the production model could be unveiled in the second half of 2025.

BMW i7 M70 xDrive (2023)

Changes might only concern aesthetics, with a rounder shape of the front headlights and new styling choices for the wheels and body colour. On board, an update to the various graphics of the digital instrumentation is expected, while under the skin it is difficult to make predictions about changes to the powertrain, both for the combustion and electric versions.