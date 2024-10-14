More than a concept car, the Alpine Alpenglow Hy6 is a true dynamic laboratory that has presented itself to the world at the Paris Motor Show 2024 to demonstrate how much the entire Renault Group still believes in hydrogen-powered combustion engine cars.

The Paris concept is in fact the third evolution of Alpine's demo car designed for racing, but which can be 'easily transposed to series production', this time with an unprecedented 740 PS and 205 mph twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 engine.

New styling and engine in full view

Let's start with the exterior shell, which is a sleek, ultra-low-profile coupe with an all-carbon fibre body painted in Specula Blue, 5.20 metres long, 2.10 metres wide and just 1.14 metres high.

Alpine Alpenglow Hy6, the side view

The design team led by Alpine's design director, Antony Villain, has further evolved the shapes already seen on the previous Alpenglow and Alpenglow Hy4 to reconcile efficiency and aerodynamics.

One of the completely revamped parts is the rear end, which shows off through a glass rear window the V6 engine flanked by two air intakes for the oil cooler of the 6-speed sequential Xtrac gearbox.

Alpine Alpine Alpenglow Hy6, rear three-quarter view

There is no shortage of new cooling slots for the hydrogen-burning engine, a transparent rear wing, large front spoiler, shark fin tail and Inconel exhausts integrated into the water vapour emitting rear lights on this incredible Alpine.

Inside is carbon, aluminium and Alcantara

Through the 'butterfly' doors of the Alpenglow Hy6 you slip into the wraparound sports seats covered in fabric that changes colour, from metallic to blue, depending on the light, at least according to Alpine's 'closed box' announcement without showing the interior in detail.

Alpine Alpine Alpenglow Hy6, the 'butterfly' door detail

The triangle shape, which for Alpine is reminiscent of mountains, is also present in the front part of the cabin and performs various visual functions for the driver, who is enveloped by a dashboard formed by a tubular cross-member, carbon fibre, aluminium and Alcantara.

An all-new 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo that burns hydrogen

The real beating heart of the Alpenglow Hy6, resting on a carbon fibre LMP3 racing chassis, is a V6 engine specially developed over two years by the Alpine team in Viry-Châtillon to take a new step forward in the history of hydrogen combustion engines.

Alpine Alpine Alpenglow Hy6, engine detail

The 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 has two 100° wide cylinder banks, an aluminium engine block with dry sumps, cast aluminium cylinder heads, four overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder, and reaches a maximum speed of 9,000 rpm.

Maximum power of 740 PS is reached at 7,600 rpm (torque of 770 Nm at 5,000 rpm), with a specific power output of 211 PS/litre and the combustion chamber optimised for hydrogen operation. Drive is rear-wheel drive and the declared top speed is over 205 mph.

Alpine Alpine Alpenglow Hy6, the mechanics in detail

The hydrogen, or more precisely dihydrogen H2 in gaseous form, which is injected directly into the cylinders along with indirect water injection, is contained in three tanks of 2.1 kg each housed in ventilated and watertight compartments in the side pontoons and behind the passenger compartment.

The 700-bar composite cylinders have European Regulation 134 certification and gas evacuation valves in the event of a fire, as well as hydrogen presence detectors.