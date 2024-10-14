Following the presentation of the e-C3 and e-C3 Aircross last June, Citroën is now showing the C5 Aircross at the Paris Motor Show, albeit only as a concept study for the time being. It is a compact SUV based on the STLA Medium platform, on which the Peugeot 3008, 5008, the Opel-Vauxhall Grandland and the upcoming Jeep Compass are also based.

Like the aforementioned sister models, the C5 Aircross is also a "multi-energy vehicle", which means that in addition to the battery-electric version, there will also be combustion engines and hybrids. Citroën has focussed on good aerodynamics in the design. The height is moderate and the rear overhang is longer. There is a relatively low bonnet at the front, while the roof slopes down towards the rear. The tailgate is almost vertical, which should ensure a relatively generous boot volume. The side windows are fitted with aero elements and the rear lights are flush-mounted.

With a length of 4.65 metres, the model lies between the E-3008 (4.54 metres) and the E-5008 (4.79 metres), as does the height. The wheelbase of these models also differs significantly, which emphasises the flexibility of the modular system. Presumably, the Citroën is also in the middle between the two Peugeots here. However, the newcomer is quite close to the Opel-Vauxhall Grandland:

Length width Height Wheelbase Peugeot E-3008 4.54 m 1.90 m 1.64 m 2.74 m Citroën C5 Aircross 4.66 m n.a. 1.66 m n.a. Opel Grandland 4.65 m 1.91 m 1.67 m 2.80 m Peugeot E-5008 4.79 m 1.90 m 1.69 m 2.90 m

Compared to the current C5 Aircross, the newcomer is 15 cm longer. The look is more angular:

Citroen C5 Aircross Concept Current C5 Aircross (facelift from 2022)

The flared wheel arches with their angular panelling catch the eye from the side. The front is reminiscent of the e-C3 and the e-C3 Aircross with its three-stroke light signature.

Die Front des Citroen C3 Aircross

There are no pictures of the interior yet; the cockpit will not be shown at the motor show either. Citroën promises "a feel-good area in the style of a lounge with space for five occupants".

At the rear, the newcomer differs significantly from the C3 Aircross. The black horizontal stripes are higher here, allowing two horizontal lights to be integrated. Here Citroën also departs from the light signature consisting of two horizontal and one vertical line:

The horizontal tail lights on the very outside appear to hover like two wings on the side of the vehicle, which Citroën calls Light Wings. These elements are also intended to improve aerodynamics.

The e-C5 Aircross should round off the top end of Citroën's electric car range. Apart from electric vans and the tiny Ami, the brand currently has the e-C3, the e-C3 Aircross and the e-C4.

Gallery: Citroën C5 Aircross Concept

19 Photos InsideEVs

The bottom line

As expected, the Stellantis Group is rolling out its new STLA Medium platform across all brands. Peugeot made the start, followed by Opel-Vauxhall and now derivatives from Jeep and Citroën are emerging. The Citroën C5 Aircross will be launched in 2025; the first impressions of its appearance are now available. The design of the study already looks close to series production; the only thing we don't know yet is whether the strange "light wings" will make it into series production.