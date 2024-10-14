AC Cars has announced the return of one of the most beloved British sports cars of all time: the AC Ace. This isn’t just any comeback though – it’s a full-on retro revival with a modern edge, courtesy of the company’s newly minted AC Cars Classics division.

Originally known for its lightweight frame, stunning design, and knack for tearing up the racetrack, the AC Ace holds a special place in the hearts of motoring purists. Now, 70 years after its debut, AC Cars is giving the world not one, but two takes on this classic roadster: the AC Ace Classic and the AC Ace Bristol Classic. Both models promise a driving experience that bridges the gap between the car's 1950s heyday and today’s cutting-edge automotive technology.

At first glance, these new models could have rolled straight out of a time machine. The svelte, graceful lines harken back to the golden age of British roadsters, but the engineering under the bonnet is anything but old school. With a chassis true to the original design but bodywork crafted from carbon-fibre, the new Ace combines vintage charm with ultra-modern durability and performance. And, just for good measure, they’ve thrown in a Ford-sourced, 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine that cranks out over 300 bhp – enough to put a cheeky grin on any driver’s face and propel the car from a standstill to 62 mph in just 4.6 seconds.

AC Cars is offering two distinct personalities of the Ace, each with its own unique flair. Fans of the early Ace will love the Ace Bristol Classic, which proudly sports the car’s iconic “smiling face” grille – a throwback to its early racing days. On the other hand, the second Ace Classic brings a sleeker, more streamlined design, reminiscent of the later models and an early influence on the AC Cobra.

For history buffs, the timing couldn’t be better. The new AC Ace Classics are launching just in time for the 70th anniversary of the original Ace’s racing debut. In its glory days, the Ace wasn’t just a pretty face – it earned its stripes at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the late '50s, even bagging a class victory in 1959.

While the new AC Ace may look like a blast from the past, it’s packed with modern tech. The turbocharged four-cylinder mill is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The car rides on 15-inch wire wheels and weighs around 1,100 kilograms.

Reservations and orders are now open with prices starting at £175,000 inclusive of VAT for both versions of the car. Deliveries are planned to begin in the summer of 2025.