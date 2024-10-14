Some of our favourite petrol and diesel cars are speeding toward extinction faster than we thought. A recent study by car parts marketplace Ovoko has revealed which popular models are on their last lap – and leading the pack to the scrapyard is none other than the Hyundai Coupe.

Yes, folks, the South Korean coupe, once a symbol of affordable, sporty driving, will hit near-zero registrations by 28 August 2026, according to the analysis. That’s just under two years until we say goodbye to the Coupe.

But the Hyundai Coupe isn’t the only car facing an imminent exit from our roads. Hot on its heels, according to Ovoko’s calculations, is the Renault Megane, which will be driving off into the sunset by 7 July 2029. While it still has about four years and nine months to cruise around, the Megane’s glory days are clearly numbered.

Next up on the endangered list is the Ford Mondeo, a name synonymous with family road trips and motorway overtakes and one of UK’s all-time favourite models from the Blue Oval. The Mondeo is predicted to reach near-extinction by 24 May 2033, meaning it’s got about eight years and seven months left before it becomes a rare sighting on British streets. The full list of 10 models likely to be extinct soon is below.

Rank Model Extinction Date 1 Hyundai Coupe 28 August 2026 2 Renault Megane 7 July 2029 3 Ford Mondeo 24 May 2033 4 Renault Scenic 13 January 2034 5 Ford Ka 18 February 2035 6 Toyota Avensis 19 August 2037 7 Audi A2 28 February 2046 8 Kia Carens 10 January 2049 9 Mazda 6 18 April 2049 10 Jeep Cherokee 3 June 2050

Ovoko’s study didn’t come out of thin air. They crunched the numbers from YouGov’s list of the UK’s most popular petrol and diesel models and matched that data with government vehicle registration stats from 2009 to 2024. By calculating each car’s peak registration and its rate of decline, they were able to pinpoint the doomsday dates for each model. When a car’s registration numbers dip below 15 per cent of their peak, it’s deemed to have hit "extinction."

So, what does this mean for car enthusiasts? Well, if you’re driving one of these models, maybe hold off on that new air freshener – it might outlast the car itself. On the bright side, at least you’ll have a great conversation starter: “Hey, remember when you could still buy a Hyundai Coupe? Ah, those were the days…”