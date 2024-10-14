Mini Aceman Electric, Cooper Electric and Countryman Electric: The new electric trio from Mini is already available to order, but the sports versions with the name John Cooper Works (JCW) were still missing. The brand is now presenting them at the Paris Motor Show. These are the brand's first fully electric JCW models.

As already known from the leaked information from the Chinese Ministry MIIT, the cars will have a 258 PS drive. However, the sprint figures are new: the three-door Cooper JCW needs 5.9 seconds to reach 62 mph. This is 0.8 seconds faster than the fastest conventional Mini Cooper, the SE with 218 PS. The JCW version of the Aceman takes 6.4 seconds and is therefore 0.7 seconds faster than the Aceman SE.

Mini Cooper E Mini Cooper SE Mini Cooper JCW Powertrain FWD 184 PS, 290 Nm FWD 218 PS, 330 Nm FWD 258 PS, 350 Nm 0-62 mph / top speed 7.3 sec. / 99 mph 6.7 sec. / 106 mph 5.9 sec / 124 mph WLTP power consumption 4.35-4.50 mi/kWh 4.23-4.41 mi/kWh 3.98-4.06 mi/kWh Battery net/gross 36.6 / 40.7 kWh 49.2 / 54.2 kWh 49.2 / 54.2 kWh WLTP range 182-190 miles 240-250 miles up to 251 miles Charging power AC / DC 11 / 75 kW 11 / 95 kW n.a. DC charging time (10-80%) 28 min 30 min n.a. DC charging speed 0.9 kWh/min 1.2 kWh/min n.a. Base price £30,000 £34,500 £38,420

Both JCW models offer 350 Nm of torque and reach a top speed of 124 mph. The high-voltage batteries store 54.2 kWh gross (and presumably 49.2 kWh net) - the same size as the battery in the SE models. This enables the Mini Cooper JCW to achieve up to 251 WLTP miles, the corresponding Aceman is 243 miles.

Mini Aceman E Mini Aceman SE Mini Aceman JCW Powertrain FWD 184 PS, 290 Nm FWD 218 PS, 330 Nm FWD 258 PS, 350 Nm 0-62 mph / top speed 7.9 sec. / 99 mph 7.1 sec. / 106 mph 6.4 sec. / 124 mph WLTP power consumption 4.17-4.41 mi/kWh 4.20-4.47 mi/kWh 3.79-3.88 mi/kWh Battery net/gross 38.5 / 42.5 kWh 49.2 / 54.2 kWh 49.2 / 54.2 kWh WLTP range 183-193 miles 237-235 miles up to 243 miles Charging power AC/DC up to 11 / 75 kW up to 11 / 95 kW n.a. DC charging time (10-80%) 28 min 31 min n.a. DC charging speed 1.0 kWh/min 1.3 kWh/min n.a. Price £31,800 £36,300 £40,220

The new John Cooper Works models will be available to order in the UK later this month with first deliveries in April 2025. The official model designations are not Mini Cooper Electric JCW and Mini Cooper Aceman Electric JCW, but "John Cooper Works" is placed at the front; in addition, the word "Cooper" is not repeated in the three-door model.

The Mini John Cooper Works Electric costs £38,420, the Mini John Cooper Works Aceman £40,220. This makes the sports versions £3,920 more expensive than the SE variants.

The John Cooper Works-specific set-up makes the suspension even sportier. High-performance tyres with particularly pronounced grip are standard on both models. A powerful braking system with red brake callipers and white JCW logo ensures deceleration.

Mini John Cooper Works Electric Mini Cooper SE

As can already be seen in the MIIT images, a grille bar in black (instead of body colour) is one of the special visual features of the JCW models. However, this can only be guessed at in the pictures of the Cooper JCW, as the entire vehicle is painted black. This distinctive feature can be better recognised in the pictures of the Aceman:

Mini John Cooper Works Aceman Mini Aceman SE

Otherwise, the red, white and black JCW logo adorns the front which is reminiscent of a chequered flag from motorsport. The same logo can also be seen as a welcome projection next to the car when boarding. There are also aeroblades at the height of the C-pillar, a slightly modified rear spoiler and a black rear diffuser.

Mini John Cooper Works Aceman Mini Aceman SE

The roof can be painted in Chilli Red or a JCW-specific red and black colour gradient. There are also aerodynamically optimised wheel designs - 18-inch for the Cooper and 19-inch for the Aceman.

Mini John Cooper Works Electric Mini Cooper SE with Classic Trim

The cockpit picks up on the JCW-specific colour scheme and the target flag look of the logo. There are also sports seats made of black imitation leather with multi-coloured knitted material in the shoulder area and red accent stitching.

The bottom line

Mini presents "John Cooper Works" sports versions of all-electric models for the first time. Both have 30 PS more than the most powerful standard versions and thus offer 258 PS. The battery is taken from the SE models. There is also a sports chassis, sports seats and various other special features.