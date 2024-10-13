The Audi Q6 e-tron, Audi's new mid-size electric SUV, was launched in August, and Audi is now presenting the Sportback version. The coupé-like body variant will make its debut at the Paris Motor Show, which begins today, Monday.

The Sportback version of the Audi Q6 e-tron is aimed primarily at a clientele for whom a sporty design is more important than plenty of boot space. The more aerodynamic body shape (c W -value 0.26 instead of 0.28 for the SUV version) also results in lower power consumption and a longer range.

Exterior and dimensions

The Sportback is 37 mm lower than the normal SUV; accordingly, the car also offers less boot space. At 511 to 1,373 litres, the coupé SUV is roughly on a par with the Audi A6 Sportback (502-1,330 litres). As with the normal Q6 e-tron, there is also a 64-litre frunk. The maximum towing capacity is 2.4 tonnes (Q6 Sportback e-tron quattro), while the other drive variants can tow 2.0 tonnes.

Length max. width Max. height Boot Q6 e-tron 4,771 mm 1,965 mm 1,702 mm 526-1,529 litres Q6 Sportback e-tron 4,771 mm 1,965 mm 1,665 mm 511-1,373 litres

The sloping roofline makes for a much sportier side view as the model looks like a higher and slightly chubby coupé. Compared to the normal Q6 e-tron, the entire roofline from the A-pillar has been changed.

Audi Q6 e-tron Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron

The side windows at the rear are not as angular as on the SUV, but end at a sharp but slightly rounded angle. The flat rear window ends in a tear-off edge into which the third brake light is integrated.

The front differs only slightly from the front view of the Q6 e-tron. The grille (completely closed, but visually punctuated by holes) and the high-positioned daytime running lights are characteristic, while the headlights below are barely noticeable.

Drives and batteries

As with the SUV, the technical basis is the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), on which the sister model Porsche Macan Electric and the Audi A6 e-tron are also based. The car therefore has an 800-volt architecture. As with the normal Q6 e-tron, there are also four motor-battery combinations for the Sportback, including two all-wheel drive and two rear-wheel drive models:

Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron Audi Q6 Sportback

e-tron Performance Audi Q6 Sportback

e-tron quattro Audi SQ6 Sportback e-tron Drive system RWD 115 PS RWD 140 PS AWD 177 PS AWD 224 PS 0-100 km/h with Launch Control 7.0 sec. 6.6 sec. 5.9 sec. 4.3 sec. Top speed 130 mph 130 mph 130 mph 143 mph WLTP consumption 3.51-3.98 mi/kWh 3.40-3.86 mi/kWh 3.29-3.74 mi/kWh 3.45-3.61 mi/kWh Net battery 75.8 kWh 94.9 kWh 94.9 kWh 94.9 kWh WLTP range 339 miles 408 miles 395 miles 377 miles Charging power AC/DC 11/225 kW 11/260 kW 11/270 kW 11/270 kW DC charging time

(10-80%) 21 min 22 min 21 min 21 min DC charging speed 2.5 kWh/min 3.0 kWh/min 3.0 kWh/min 3.0 kWh/min Base price €65,900 €71,200 €77,100 €96,200

As with the normal Q6 e-tron, the basic version has a battery with 83.0 kWh gross and 75.8 kWh net for a range of around 342 miles - that is 60 miles less than the other versions, which have 100.0 kWh gross and 94.9 kWh net. In addition, the small battery can "only" be charged with a maximum of 225 kW. This results in a charging speed of 2.5 kWh/min in the SoC range from 10 to 80% - some 400-volt models such as the Mercedes EQS or the Polestar 3 are also this fast.

The two centre modules have apparently been omitted from the small battery

The large battery consists of 12 modules with 15 prismatic cells each, while the small battery only has 10 modules (and probably 150 cells). The charging time is stated as 21 to 22 minutes for the usual charging rate from 10 to 80 per cent. It is strange that the Q6 Sportback e-tron Performance is the only version that needs 22 min, although the same battery is installed here as in the all-wheel drive models.

At 408 miles, the maximum WLTP range is just 10 miles greater than that of the SUV version (up to 398 miles). With the same battery (94.9 kWh) and around 68 PS more drive power, the A6 e-tron Performance can travel 60 miles further than the Q6 Sportback e-tron Performance.

Gallery: Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron (2024)

28 Photos Audi

Chassis, cockpit and light

The chassis should be identical to that of the Q6 e-tron. This offers a passive damping system (FSD, Frequency Selective Damping) as standard. The S model has the same suspension, but with a sporty set-up and 25 mm lowering. This sports suspension can be ordered for the other engine versions at no extra cost. The Adaptive Air Suspension (air suspension with controlled dampers) is also available at no extra cost, again in normal or sporty versions.

The cockpit is also unlikely to differ from the normal Q6 e-tron. In addition to a standard head-up display, there is the so-called MMI panorama display (two displays in landscape format directly next to each other with 11.9 inches for the instruments and 14.5 inches for the touchscreen, both with OLED technology) and the optional MMI passenger display (10.9 inches). Android Automotive OS is used as the operating system. Apps such as YouTube are available via the store. The voice control system now recognises more than 800 commands and is supported by ChatGPT artificial intelligence.

Like the SUV version, the Sportback also has a variable light signature at the front and rear, which means that the appearance of the lights can be changed via app or touchscreen. They can also be used as a means of communication, with the rear lights warning following traffic of accidents and breakdowns.

The Q6 Sportback e-tron will be produced at the main plant in Ingolstadt and will be available to order from the turn of the year 2024/2025. Prices in Germany are €2,400 higher than the corresponding Q6 e-tron; they start at €65,900. Rivals include the Genesis GV60, Kia EV6, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y, Porsche Macan Electric and Polestar 4.

The bottom line

The new Sportback is the body variant for anyone who finds the normal Audi Q6 e-tron too angular or too staid and the Porsche Macan too expensive. However, customers will probably also look at the A6 e-tron variants, which offer similar technology. In comparison, the A6 Sportback e-tron Performance offers better driving performance and 60 miles more range than the Q6 Sportback e-tron Performance, and the boot is similarly large. However, at €75,600, the hatchback saloon is also almost €5,000 more expensive.