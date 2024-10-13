The year 2025 promises to be a year full of new products for Audi. The House of the Four Rings presented many interesting new models in recent weeks, most of which will arrive in dealerships in the early months of the new year.

In addition to the electric A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron (also Sportback), new generations of the Q5 and A5 (the successor to the A4) are expected, as well as the A7.

Audi Q5 2025

Already available to order at all dealerships, the new Audi Q5 features an updated design, even more technology and more efficient engines, available in both petrol and diesel, while plug-in hybrids will arrive during 2025.

Audi Audi Q5

The third generation of the Ingolstadt SUV introduces the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) platform, which improves handling and comfort thanks to new suspension and progressive steering. The exterior design evolves with softer lines and Matrix LED headlights, while the interior features curved OLED screens and an infotainment system based on Android Automotive OS.

The current engine range includes a 2.0 TFSI and a 2.0-litre TDI both with 204 PS, plus a 367 PS 3.0-litre V6 TFSI reserved for the SQ5. All powertrains are mated to an S-Tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, with some versions also with front-wheel drive. Prices start at £50,700 and reach £75,150 in the case of the SQ5.

In 2025 we should see the debut of the Sportback variant with a sloping roof and sportier styling (without, however, any particular changes to the engines).

Name Audi Q5 2025 Bodywork Medium SUV Engines Petrol mild hybrid, diesel mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid Arrival date Q1 2025 Prices From £50,700

Audi A6 e-tron

The new Audi A6 e-tron is the brand's electric flagship, available in Sportback and Avant versions.

The design of the A6 e-tron takes the lines of the 2021 concept and introduces aerodynamic innovations, with a drag coefficient of 0.21 for the Avant version. New features include Matrix LED headlights, advanced OLED tail lights and aerodynamically optimised wheels.

Audi A6 e-tron Sportback and Avant

The interior includes an 11.9-inch panoramic curved display for the Virtual Cockpit and a 14.5-inch display for infotainment, powered by the Android Automotive operating system.

The A6 e-tron is available with engines of 367 PS and 503 PS (in the S6 version), with range in excess of 466 miles and fast charging up to 270 kW. In the future will come entry-level versions and the RS 6 e-tron with over 600 PS.

Prices start at £70,675 for the Sportback and £72,475 for the Avant.

Name Audi A6 e-tron Bodywork Saloon and estate Engines Electric Arrival date Q1 2025 Prices From £70,675 (Sportback) and £72,475 (Avant)

Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback

After the 'traditional' Q6 e-tron presented last March, 2025 will be the year of the Sportback. Characterised by the presence of the sloping rear window, this variant should confirm the entire aesthetic, technological and mechanical package of its 'sister'.

In this regard, we still expect the presence of the 387 PS and 516 PS motors and two batteries of 79 kWh and 95 kWh, while the maximum range should exceed 388 miles, thanks to the improved aerodynamics provided by the more streamlined 'tail'.

Motor1.com Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron Dakar, Motor1.com renders

The debut of the Sportback could be accompanied by the launch of an extreme off-road model, as Audi has been 'caught' in recent months with some rather strange prototypes. Furthermore, the presence of an RS Q6 e-tron with over 600 PS cannot be ruled out.

Name Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback Bodywork Medium SUV Engines Electric Arrival date First half 2025 Prices To be announced

Audi A5

The new Audi A5 marks a turning point for the brand, replacing the 'old' A4 with a completely new model, even in name. Available in saloon and estate (Avant) versions, the new A5 is 67 mm longer than the A4 (4.82 metres) and features a design that reflects the styling choices of more recent models such as the A6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron.

Audi Audi A5 Avant and saloon

On board we find new instrumentation, with an 11.9-inch instrument cluster and 14.5-inch infotainment (with the voice assistant integrating ChatGPT artificial intelligence), as well as a host of new trim and mouldings.

The engine range includes light hybrid variants (MHEV Plus) with petrol and diesel engines, such as the 204 PS 2.0-litre TFSI, 204 PS 2.0-litre TDI and the 367 PS V6 in the S5. The transmission is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, with no manual option.

Plug-in hybrid variants, whose electric range could exceed 60 miles, are expected to be unveiled during 2025. Also planned is the launch of the RS 5, the most powerful version that will also be a plug-in hybrid for the first time. There is talk of a total output of more than 500 PS.

Audi A5 pricing for the UK market is listed here.

Name Audi A5 Bodywork Saloon and estate Engines Petrol mild hybrid, diesel mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid Arrival date Debut October 2024 Prices From £41,950 (Saloon) and £43,850 (Avant)

Audi A7

One of Audi's most important models in 2025 is the A7, although marketing is expected to start in 2026. According to early rumours it should arrive in the form of a saloon (which will also replace the previous A7 Sportback) and Avant. As far as engines are concerned, the new A7 should inherit the range from the A5.

Name Audi A7 Bodywork Saloon and estate Engines Petrol mild hybrid, diesel mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid Arrival date September 2025 Prices n.a.

Audi Q3

Finally, on the way is the new Audi Q3. It will be built together with the Cupra Terramar in Hungary starting in 2025 on the Volkswagen Group's MQB Evo platform. As far as engines are concerned, the Terramar offers a 150 PS 48V petrol with a 1.5-litre capacity and 7-speed DSG. This 'eTSI' offers 250 Nm of maximum torque, takes 9.3 seconds to sprint from a standstill to 62 mph and has a top speed of 127 mph.

There are also two TSI petrol engines, also with 7-speed DSG, but with all-wheel drive: 204 PS and 265 PS on the Terramar VZ. The latter has a maximum torque of 400 Nm, sprints from zero to 62 mph in 5.9 seconds and stops at just 150 mph. Plug-in hybrid enthusiasts can also choose between two versions: with 204 PS and a VZ version with 272 PS.

Unlike the Cupra, however, the new Audi Q3 may offer a diesel.