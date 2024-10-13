Minis have always been synonymous with lifestyle with flavour. Whether it's a snack bar or a five-star hotel, the Mini always cuts a fine figure. The whole thing can only be topped with a good shot of sport in the form of the H&R lowering springs.

With these, the Mini sits like the famous eraser, benefiting from the lowered centre of gravity with more direct steering behaviour and noticeably reduced body roll in fast bends. Nevertheless, the payload and ride comfort remain at the standard level. The modification is also the icing on the cake when it comes to looks.

Even more performance is promised by "Trak+" track wideners, which the H&R offers in various dimensions. These allow standard and aftermarket wheels to be aligned with millimetre precision on the Mini Cooper's wing edges.

As usual with H&R, all products are supplied with the necessary parts certificates and are Made in Germany.

H&R suspension components for Mini Cooper C / S, 2WD

Type FM6 (F66), from year of construction 2024