We have been talking about cars and buildings exchanging energy for a long time, and more and more car manufacturers are preparing to launch vehicles with Vehicle to Grid (V2G) technology. In an official note, Nissan announces that from 2026 it will offer some electric models with V2G 'at favourable prices'.

The project supports the goals of The Arc business plan and the Ambition 2030 long-term vision.

Where it can be used

The first Nissan customers who will be able to use V2G charging in their cars to store energy and then use it to power their homes or sell it back to the grid will be UK residents, with other European markets to follow.

In fact, the Japanese manufacturer wants to spread V2G technology to all markets in the Old Continent and beyond through its Energy division, using AC or DC forms of charging/discharging in line with local infrastructure and regulatory requirements.

The fact that it starts in the UK is no coincidence. Of the 40 or so pilot projects conducted around the world over the past decade, one (which lasted a year) was conducted at the University of Nottingham, UK, and enabled Nissan to become the first car company to achieve 'G99 Grid' certification with an AC solution.

The V2G UK trial was part-funded by the UK government's Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), a body set up to support and accelerate the automotive industry's transition to 'net zero' CO2 emissions.

Nissan customers will also have a dedicated app to control and manage their car's energy.

The benefits

The first advantage of V2G technology is that it allows energy from renewable sources to be stored and then fed back into the grid when needed, helping to create a sustainable energy ecosystem (CO2 emissions are cut by 30%). Then there is the aspect of average annual recharging costs, which are reduced by 50 per cent.

The UK-certified V2G AC system has the integrated bi-directional on-board charger, the price of which is comparable to that of a single-directional charger available today. 'The integrated bi-directional on-board charger will make V2G EVs more affordable and make the car a source of revenue,' says Hugues Desmarchelier, Nissan Vice President, Global Electrification Ecosystem & EV Programmes.

This is why Nissan is continuing to work with many partners to obtain the necessary network certification in other markets.