We know the complaints of consumers: Where are they, the small, affordable electric cars? In 1967, one would like to answer after seeing these pictures. Back then, Ford UK sent out a press release with a closing date of 8 June 1967, and the content was quite something: two pages explaining a new electric car, the small Comuta.

Even the name said it all: "Commuter". So what was there to tell? On Wednesday (7 June), the prototype of an electric city or shopping car was unveiled at Ford's research and development centre in Dunton, Essex, the first to be designed and developed by a major car manufacturer specifically for electric drive.

The experimental car, called the Comuta, is just 2.03 metres long, less than half the length of a Cortina (or a Mustang), and has been designed to park three cars in a normal parking space. It has a turning circle of 5.49 metres, no clutch, no gears and therefore offers "automatic driving".

The other dimensions also clearly show that it is a two-seater; 1.36 metres wheelbase, 1.12 metres track width, 1.26 metres width, 1.42 metres height. The result is also reminiscent of a cube, although a subtle hint of a bonnet has been added.

The Comuta is designed for transporting two adults and two children for shopping. It is equipped with dipped headlights, security locks and (according to Ford) a sophisticated heating and cooling system. A battery charge indicator can be provided.

The Comuta has independent suspension on all four wheels. The rear wheels are driven directly by two electric motors. A maximum of 5 PS (3.7 kW) is available, four centrally mounted 12-volt lead-acid batteries with a capacity of 85 Ah power the tiny 10-inch wheels. After all, the Comuta only weighed 544 kilograms, as Eric Dymock writes in his catalogue of British Ford models. In technical terms, the Comuta was not far removed from the electrically powered milk delivery vans in Great Britain.

81 Newton metres of torque propelled the Comuta to 30 mph in 12.5 to 14 seconds, with a top speed of 40 mph. Ford specifies a range of 40 miles at a constant 25 mph.

At the launch of the Comuta, Leonard Crossland, Deputy Managing Director of Ford of Britain, said: "We expect electric cars to be commercially viable within the next ten years, although we believe they will mainly be used as delivery vans in city centres and as shopping vehicles in the suburbs." Mind you, 1967 ...

"The internal combustion engine will continue to be the most practical form of propulsion for long-distance and motorway driving, but we are sure that electric cars will play a role in meeting some of the future transport needs," Crossland continued.

"Of course, there are still many technical issues to overcome. With other, more expensive batteries, we can achieve more than 40 miles per hour and significantly increase the range. And as you know, great efforts are being made to further develop battery technology."

Crossland added: "We see this as a step in our programme to develop a commercially viable electric car. We have not yet reached the stage where production can be considered. This will depend on performance improvements, which we can't tie to a timetable at the moment.

What we are showing you today is of course a prototype. Normally we don't show our prototypes, but in this case we wanted to be able to involve a lot of people in our discussions whose interest was piqued by the potential of electric drive as a commercial possibility."

Mr Crossland also said at the time that Ford of Britain would build more experimental prototypes to gain further experience, including actual road use. The second prototype was shipped to America in the next few weeks for further development work.

But the future was also better in the past. Two examples of the Comuta were built. 57 years later, Ford is trying to score points in Europe with electric cars such as the Mustang Mach-E, the Explorer and the new Capri. Let's see if they succeed.