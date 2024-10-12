The Sunlight Cliff 602 Adventure is a compact motorhome that is characterised by its versatile equipment and well thought-out room layout. With a vehicle length of just under six metres, the panel van offers enough space for two people and is aimed primarily at couples or solo travellers who value adventure and flexibility.

The model is based on the tried-and-tested Fiat Ducato and is equipped with a diesel engine, which is available in various engine versions from 140 to 180 PS with both manual and automatic transmission. Thanks to its size, the Cliff 602 Adventure offers a good balance between mobility and living comfort. With a width of around 2.05 metres and a height of 2.65 metres, it remains agile enough to be easily manoeuvrable even on narrow roads and in urban areas.

Gallery: Sunlight Cliff Adventure 602 (2024)

16 Photos Sunlight

Interior and equipment

The space concept of the Sunlight Cliff 602 Adventure is designed to maximise the use of the available space. There are two single beds in the rear of the vehicle, each offering a sleeping area of around 80 x 195 cm. If required, the beds can be folded together to create a continuous sleeping area. There is a storage space under the beds, which is also accessible from the outside, making it easier to transport bulky luggage.

The living and dining area is integrated in the front of the vehicle. Here there is a seating area with a table, which can be removed or moved if necessary to minimise the space required. The front seats can be swivelled and thus integrated into the living area. This makes it possible to spend time comfortably inside the vehicle even in bad weather.

Sunlight Sunlight

The kitchenette is compact and functional. It includes a two-burner hob, a sink and an 84-litre compressor refrigerator, which also has an integrated freezer compartment. Despite its compact dimensions, the most important utensils for preparing meals are always at hand.

The bathroom of the Cliff 602 Adventure is designed to save space. It is a wet room bathroom with an integrated toilet and shower. A folding washbasin helps to optimise the use of space.

Technical features and variants

The Sunlight Cliff 602 Adventure is equipped with a 95-litre fresh water tank and a 90-litre waste water tank as standard. Heating is provided by a Truma Combi 4, which also provides hot water. A 95 Ah battery is available to support the power supply in the vehicle.

The vehicle can be optionally equipped with additional extras such as a second body battery and an LTE router for work and travel, an awning or a bike rack. Cable preparation for a solar system on the roof is also already available. This additional equipment extends the vehicle's range of applications, especially when travelling for longer periods without regular access to pitches with electricity and water connections.

A special option of the Cliff 602 Adventure is the RT version with a sleeping roof, which makes the camper van suitable for up to four people. With a sleeping area of 206 x 143 cm, the sleeping roof offers plenty of space and is one of the larger variants on the market. Additional sleeping comfort is guaranteed thanks to a high-quality slatted frame and a cold foam mattress. The electric locking and unlocking of the roof ensures easy handling, making it even more convenient to use.

Sunlight

Comparison with sister model Carado CV 602

The Sunlight Cliff 602 Adventure is largely identical to its sister model, the Carado CV 602, in terms of design and equipment. Both models come from the same production line and differ only slightly in terms of equipment and design accents. Technical data, room layout and equipment options are almost identical for both vehicles. Buyers can therefore base their choice between the two models on personal preferences for brand and design.

Perfect for outdoor fans and workation

The Sunlight Cliff 602 Adventure is particularly suitable for adventure-loving couples and young travellers who enjoy outdoor activities such as hiking, cycling or climbing. With its compact size, the vehicle is designed for weekend trips as well as longer journeys. It offers sufficient flexibility to explore remote regions or remain independent while travelling.

Thanks to the optional sleeping roof, the Cliff 602 Adventure can also be used for long-term trips or work & travel. The robust Fiat Ducato base and functional interior provide a solid foundation for mobile adventures, while the storage space offers plenty of room for sports and outdoor equipment.

The Cliff 602 Adventure is a suitable choice for people who want to explore the world while remaining flexible. The identical sister model from Carado also offers similar features and extends the range of options.