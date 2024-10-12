AC Schnitzer has launched a new tuning programme for the Mini Cooper. The programme includes various modifications for performance, appearance and handling. One of the most striking updates is the exhaust system, as the standard Mini Cooper only has a completely inconspicuous rear skirt.

This is despite the fact that the two stylish tailpipes have always been the most recognisable feature of all Cooper S generations. Fortunately, the Aachen-based tuners have now remedied this situation by giving the Mini Cooper a new exhaust system with two 100 millimetre tailpipes with carbon trims and a rear diffuser insert in the centre of the rear.

Gallery: AC Schnitzer Mini Cooper (2024)

27 Photos AC Schnitzer

For better road holding, AC Schnitzer has provided a suspension spring kit which lowers the car by 20 to 25 millimetres. This should make the Mini even more agile and even easier to drive. Customers can also choose between 19-inch alloy wheels in bi-colour or black.

The rims are 19 inches in size and have 215/35 R19 tyres on both axles. This gives the Mini a powerful look, but the alloys are still light and stable. This improves performance and also looks good. The track is also 10 mm wider on each side.

AC Schnitzer improves the aerodynamics with front splitter, side skirts and front wing. This optimises the air flow around the vehicle and increases downforce. The rear of the Mini is characterised by a two-piece rear roof wing. There are also stylish decals for the bonnet and sides in black or anthracite.

The interior has also been redesigned. Aluminium footrests and key holders provide sporty accents. The high-quality workmanship makes the car something special.

Although the Aachen-based company AC Schnitzer does not currently offer a performance upgrade for the Mini Cooper S with its standard 204 PS and 300 Nm torque, this is not ruled out for the future. Just think of the brilliant JCW Cabrio from AC Schnitzer from the past.

Parallel to the tuning modifications from AC Schnitzer, the new Mini John Cooper Works is about to be officially unveiled on 14 October 2024, and it is particularly exciting that it will be offered both as a combustion version and as an electric vehicle.