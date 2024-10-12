Every year, the SEMA Show in Las Vegas is one of the most eagerly awaited events for tuning and tuning enthusiasts from all over the world. Whether it's crazy sports cars or off-roaders taken to the extreme, the show in Nevada is the place to be if you're looking for out-of-the-ordinary cars made by both manufacturers and specialised workshops.

Among the most interesting concepts and one-offs ever is certainly this very special Land Rover Discovery called 'SafariGard Kalahari' presented in 2001 and really ready for anything.

So it can tackle any terrain

The prototype was built in collaboration with some of the world's leading aftermarket companies and was overseen by Land Rover North America.

Land Rover Land Rover Discovery in stile Kalahari

Californian company SafariGard played a predominant role in the project, contributing significantly to the modifications of the suspension system, front and rear bumpers, and side steps.

These interventions have given the Discovery a distinctive character. In particular, ground clearance was increased by 10 cm thanks to customised springs, while suspension travel was increased by 12.5 cm at the front and 20 cm at the rear with the aid of Fox dampers.

Comprehensive equipment

The Land Rover is fitted with BFGoodrich 285x70 tyres on 17-inch Centerline rims with Beadlock system, which improve tyre grip on the rims in extreme off-road situations.

The contoured bumpers, designed to follow the lines of the body, offer a better angle of attack, a detail that underlines the expertise of SafariGard, known for its radical and innovative modifications in the sector. Completing the Discovery's equipment is the Borla exhaust system, to give even more voice to the 185 PS 4.0-litre V8 (or the 139 PS 2.5-litre turbodiesel, depending on the version at the time).

Truly a pity that a production model was not derived from this concept.