The Grande Panda marks the start of a new dynasty for Fiat. More than just a single model, the Panda is destined to become a real family, with different body styles to appeal to as many people as possible.

After the Grande Panda, it will now be the turn of a Fastback (a provisional name, as the official name has not yet been decided). Its shape, however, could be similar to that of the Giga Panda concept and to that of our exclusive rendering.

Coupe styling

Whilst the front end could largely be based on what we saw on the Grande Panda, the Fastback's main feature will be a square rear end, but with a sloping rear window. The rear could also have a specific look, with very modern-looking horizontal lights and the Fiat logo in the centre.

Fiat Fastback (2026), the Motor1.com review

In terms of dimensions, the Fastback should be closer to the 4.3 metres of the Citroën Basalt Vision, the French 'cousin' that will be aimed at South America and Asia, while the platform will still be that of the Smart Car, i.e. the same as that of the Grande Panda.

Fiat Grande Panda, interior

As for the interior, there's nothing particularly new. The Fastback retains the rectangular dashboard with rounded sides (a shape inspired by the historic Lingotto circuit in Turin) and the two 10-inch and 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Combustion and electric

The link with the Grande Panda should also concern the engines. The Fastback should be launched in a mild hybrid petrol version with a 1.2-litre 100 PS engine and a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and in a 100% electric version.

Fiat Panda Fastback, photos espions

The latter could have the same 44 kWh battery and 113 PS engine as the Grande Panda, with a WLTP range of around 200 miles. However, given the larger dimensions of this Fiat, it's possible that a more powerful variant with a larger battery will eventually be available.