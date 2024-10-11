Like every year, Interbrand, a US consultancy, has drawn up a ranking of the world's best brands, ranking them one after the other and calculating the value of each individual brand, but not only in economic terms. Other indicators are also looked at, such as its role within its target market, strategy, management and much more.

The ranking is once again led by Apple and contains numerous brands from the automotive universe, where Toyota looks down on all competitors.

The best car brands 2024

This leadership has lasted for several years now and sees the Japanese manufacturer confirmed in sixth position overall, behind Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Samsung, with growth of 13% over 2023 for a total estimated value of $72.8 billion.

In second place as a car brand and eighth overall is Mercedes, down from 2023 (-4%) and $58.9 billion in value. Tenth place for BMW, thus confirming its stay in the top 10 with +2% and a value of $52 billion.

100 Best Global Brands 2024 - the top 10

Position Brand Change from 2023 Value (millions of dollars) 1 Apple -4% 488.9 2 Microsoft +11% 352.5 3 Amazon +8% 298.1 4 Google +12% 291.3 5 Samsung +10% 100.8 6 Toyota +13% 72.8 7 Coca-Cola +5% 61.2 8 Mercedes -4% 58.8 9 McDonald's +4% 53 10 BMW +2% 52

The 10 most valuable car brands 2024

Focusing solely on the automotive brands in Interbrand's ranking, which goes all the way to 100, in position number 12 is Tesla and we then have to go down to 26th to find another automotive brand, specifically Honda. Entering the top 30 for the first time is Hyundai, followed by Porsche (43), Audi (45), Volkswagen (49), Ford (56), Nissan (59), Ferrari (62) Kia (86), and Range Rover (96), all of which are in the top 100 for the first time.

All brands with growing values according to Interbrand, except Mercedes (-4%), Tesla (-9%) and Ford (-3%), despite the certainly difficult period for the car world.