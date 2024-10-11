England’s motorway services just got a serious power-up. Thanks to a fresh wave of 200 high-speed electric vehicle chargers installed since the beginning of 2024, EV drivers can now zip along the motorways and charge up faster than ever. That’s a whopping 51 per cent jump in charger installations in just eight months, setting a new record, according to the latest analysis from Zapmap and the RAC.

If you're one of the UK's 1.17 million EV drivers, things are looking brighter – or at least speedier – for your next road trip. Nearly half (48 per cent) of England’s motorway services (55 out of 114) are now sporting six or more of these ultra-fast 150 kW+ chargers. What does that mean? You can grab a coffee, stretch your legs, and charge your car in just a matter of minutes. Some sites are even equipped with chargers offering speeds of up to a blistering 350 kW.

Leading the pack is Frankley on the M5 southbound, boasting a staggering 28 high-speed chargers. Not far behind is Reading on the M4 westbound, which offers a hefty 25. Other prime charging hotspots include Reading (M4 eastbound), Cobham (M25), Exeter (M5), and Gloucester (M5 northbound), each with more than 12 ultra-rapid chargers.

Also, Tesla’s famous Superchargers at four key locations are now open to any EV driver, no matter what badge is on the front of your car. The brand loyalty wars are over, it seems, and your non-Tesla EV can enjoy those sweet, super-fast Tesla chargers too.

But not every motorway service is keeping up with the charging craze. Four unlucky stops remain stuck in the slow lane with no rapid chargers over 50 kW yet. Leicester Forest East M1 north and southbound, run by Welcome Break, is experiencing some, well, “power issues,” making it a no-charge zone for now. Meanwhile, Sedgemoor (M5 northbound) and Telford (M54) are waiting for their own connection to the grid. Gridserve, the operator behind the Electric Highway network, says they’re working on it, with Sedgemoor’s shiny new chargers expected to land in 2025.