SHY Automotive has just launched what could be the poshest airport parking experience to date. Forget the days of circling around busy car parks or worrying if your prized ride is collecting dust (or worse) whilst you're off jet-setting. Now, the owners of high-end, classic, or performance vehicles can park their worries — and their cars — in style.

SHY Automotive, nestled a mere 15-minute drive from London Gatwick Airport in the heart of Sussex, has turned traditional airport parking into something more special. We're talking about more than just a glorified garage — think high-tech vault meets luxury hotel. This state-of-the-art, 50,000-square-foot facility offers more security than a spy movie and more pampering than a day spa.

Gallery: SHY Automotive supercar parking

71 Photos SHY Automotive

The facility boasts over 40 CCTV cameras, 24/7 surveillance, and a top-tier fingerprint recognition system. Once a car enters the gates, it’s treated to a full VIP experience. We’re talking battery trickle charging, climate-controlled storage, and even individual fire suppression systems for each car bay. Yes, your Ferrari gets its own fire-fighting sprinkler system, because… it’s a Ferrari.

SHY Automotive doesn’t just stash your car — they also make sure you get to and from the airport in style. Clients are whisked away in a private luxury car, and when it’s time to return from their jet-setting adventures, they can either have their car delivered to the airport or be chauffeured back to the facility. It's like valet parking, but for people who own Bentleys and Porsches.

But the perks don’t stop at just parking. Before or after a flight, clients can unwind in SHY’s exclusive lounge. Picture this: 75-inch smart TVs, a fully stocked kitchen, a boardroom for any last-minute business meetings, and the kind of coffee experience you’d expect from a high-end café. It’s probably the kind of place you’ll want to hang out even if your flight’s delayed by hours.

“Just as we built SHY Automotive to be the world’s best car storage facility, we’ve evolved this latest offering to provide the world’s best airport parking experience”, said Daniel Wood, co-founder of SHY Automotive. “We understand the value of these vehicles, both financially and emotionally. That’s why our facility and services have been designed to offer the ultimate protection and convenience".

And the price? For a 1-3 days stay, you'll have to pay £250 per vehicle. If you are going to be absent for up to 7 days, the price is £500 per vehicle. And for up to 15 days, you'll be charged £750 per vehicle.