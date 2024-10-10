With the Bigster, Dacia is thinking big. Not just in terms of positioning within the range, but also in terms of comfort and solutions for everyday life. The Bigster amplifies the outdoor philosophy that is increasingly present in the brand's most recent models, such as the Duster and the Jogger, by focusing even more on practicality and interior space.

Technology is not left out either, as the Bigster is the first of the brand's models to be equipped with a central screen as standard. Here's a look at the interior of the new Dacia.

Dacia Bigster, the dashboard

The interior of the Bigster is designed to be practical, but also pleasing to the eye, with a variety of design solutions that don't give the cabin a Spartan look. In terms of technology, all versions feature a 10.1-inch central screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, as well as navigation (and the six-speaker Arkamys 3D audio system) for the best-equipped variants.

The standard instrument cluster is 7 inches on Essential and Expression versions and 10 inches on Extreme and Journey versions, with the option of configuring the screens to display the most useful information.

Dacia Bigster, trim and upholstery

Hard plastics are the mainstay of much of the cabin, although the meticulous finish and original design of certain elements contribute to the pleasing appearance of the dashboard and door panels.

The automatic gear lever has a YouClip smartphone mounting system.

Indeed, the Y theme recurs on Dacia's dashboard and door panels, as it does on many of the body details. The seats are in hard-wearing two-tone fabric with contrasting white stitching.

Dacia Bigster, practicality

It's precisely in terms of practicality that the Bigster shines. Starting with the boot, which has a minimum capacity of 667 litres, with the option of folding the rear seats in 40:20:40 mode (via two controls located on the left and right of the rear compartment) and thus increasing the volume, as well as exploiting a maximum load length of 2.7 metres.

The boot is fitted with a rubber mat that is easy to clean and store when not in use. It comes as standard on the Extreme version and is available as an accessory on all other versions.

The Bigster is also equipped with the YouClip attachment system, which allows various accessories to be fixed in different places in the passenger compartment. There are five on the dashboard and two on the headrests, with the option of inserting a smartphone or coat hanger.

Dacia InNature accessories are also available on request. These include the Sleep Pack, a wooden box that can be transformed into a double bed 1.90 metres long and up to 1.30 metres wide in just a few movements.