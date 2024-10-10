The new Jeep Compass will only have four-wheel drive on 100% electric versions. This is no small decision when you consider that the Toledo-based brand has always relied on four-wheel drive as a fundamental value in its DNA and that the Compass is a key model for the American manufacturer, not to mention it is the model with the largest market share globally.

Those who want a Jeep Compass with four-wheel drive will only be able to get it from next year, i.e. from the introduction of the new generation, by choosing the zero-emission powertrain. Let's put things in order.

A highly versatile new platform

The third generation of the Jeep Compass will be shown in its final form between late 2024 and early 2025. The car will be built on a new platform, the STLA Medium, which Stellantis is also using for other SUVs from other brands it owns, such as, for example, the new Peugeot 3008 and 5008.

The Peugeot e-3008 Peugeot e-5008

The platform, as is well known, is to all intents and purposes multi-powered. It therefore allows for models with combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains. So far, nothing new. But the manufacturer does say that four-wheel drive, a technical feature that is fundamental for safely tackling off-road routes, will only be offered on battery-only versions. It is a sign that times really are changing.

Maximum flexibility, but only 2WD

In a recent interview with Automotive News Europe, Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa said that with the new Stellantis platforms, Jeep can take advantage of maximum flexibility in terms of traction and powertrain, and that this flexibility is key to guaranteeing the ideal mechanical solution for customers in all parts of the world.

The first sketch of the third generation Jeep Compass

Jeep is also confident that the full hybrid powertrain could become the best-selling powertrain globally: it will do better numbers than both electric and plug-in on the one hand, and the mild hybrid on the other. So why not add a second electric motor at the rear even on versions equipped with a form of partial electrification? Difficult, at the moment, to find an answer.