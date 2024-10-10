The Paris Motor Show is an important showcase for Audi. The Ingolstadt-based brand is showcasing all its latest models, including the A5 and the electric Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron, and presenting a world premiere of a new model.

It is the Q6 e-tron Sportback, the sporty variant of the battery-powered SUV, which will arrive in dealerships in 2025 and will bring the most powerful engine (so far) with 517 PS.

More aerodynamics and more range

The new version of the Q6 e-tron is anticipated by an official teaser that shows the part of the bodywork that will change the most, namely the sloping roof. Like all SUVs with the 'Sportback' badge, this one will be distinguished by a more elusive tail look, which will help improve aerodynamics and overall range.

Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron, rendered by Motor1.com

We don't expect many other changes, with the Q6 Sportback confirming the large single-frame grille and subtle LED headlamps, and generally the entire aesthetic package of the traditional Q6, to which new alloy wheel styles and new paint schemes could be added.

517 PS SQ6 debuts

The Q6 Sportback will still be based on the EPP platform, the same as the 'normal' Q6 e-tron. Batteries will be 79 kWh and 95 kWh and will be paired with single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor and all-wheel drive versions.

Audi Q6 e-tron, the interior

Power outputs are expected to range between 326 and 517 PS. The latter value will be reserved for the SQ6 e-tron Sportback, while waiting for Audi to present the long-awaited RS Q6 e-tron Sportback, which could exceed 600 PS.

In addition, the Q6 Sportback range could be enriched at a later date by a 'Dakar' variant, prototypes of which have been captured in spy videos in recent weeks.