Newly released figures from the DVLA have shed light on a troubling trend of repeat drink driving offenders. A whopping 372 drivers across the UK were caught behind the wheel with blood alcohol levels above the legal limit on at least four occasions. As if that’s not enough to make you want to stick to public transport, four of these daring lawbreakers were prosecuted a jaw-dropping seven times for the same offense. Some people just don’t learn, it seems.

This information came to light following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Press Association, which also found that over the last 11 years, a staggering 27,837 individuals have been convicted multiple times for drunk driving.

The term "DR10 endorsement" might sound like something you'd hear in a spy movie, but it's far from glamorous. These endorsements land on a motorist’s record when they’re caught driving, or even attempting to drive, with alcohol levels over the legal limit. And they stick around like a bad hangover for a full 11 years, reminding offenders of their questionable decisions every time they renew their car insurance.

Naturally, road safety advocates and the RAC are up in arms. They’re now calling for the government to get serious about these reoffenders and start fitting their cars with breathalysers – also known as alcolocks. This handy device requires the driver to pass a breath test before they can start the car. Fail the test, and guess what? You’re going nowhere, pal.

Woman in car blowing into breathalyser

The call for alcolocks comes as Britain faces an increase in drink-driving-related fatalities. According to the Department for Transport (DfT), 300 lives were tragically lost in 2022 due to accidents where at least one driver was over the alcohol limit. This marks a rise from 260 fatalities in 2021 and represents the highest death toll since 2009, when 380 people lost their lives on UK roads under identical circumstances.

While the government mulls over whether to take a hardline approach with breathalyser-locked cars, it's clear that for some, simply having a valid driver’s license is just an invitation to take one more for the road. Until then, we can only hope that the next time these serial offenders think about getting behind the wheel after a night out, they’ll opt for a taxi instead. Or, you know, a bicycle – though perhaps not after a bottle of wine.