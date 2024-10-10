While we wait for the commercial launch of the Fiat Grande Panda, we can say that the company's 2024 year has come to an end as far as news is concerned, with the focus now on 2025 and the new cars to come. It will be a year that will see the consolidation of the Grande Panda range, with the arrival of new engines, and the launch of new models.

On the launch pad will be the production version of the Fiat Giga Panda, and between late 2025 and early 2026, the new Fiat 500 hybrid based on the electric version. Let's take a look at all the new Fiat models expected in 2025.

Fiat Grande Panda hybrid

The electric car was the star of the world presentation on 11 July, and is expected to go on sale by the end of the year. It is an all-new model based on the Smart Car platform of the Citroën C3, C3 Aircross and Opel-Vauxhall Frontera and, like them, will also be powered by combustion engines.

Fiat Grande Panda

The petrol-powered Fiat Grande Panda with mild hybrid system will use the same powertrain as its 'cousins', namely the 100 PS 1.2-litre engine, combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel drive. In terms of styling, little or nothing is likely to change, as is the interior. Prices will certainly be lower than those of the electric Fiat Grande Panda, which according to Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, will start at around €25,000 (approx. £21,000).

Name Fiat Grande Panda hybrid Body Small SUV Engines Petrol mild hybrid Arrival date Early 2025 Price To be announced

Fiat Giga Panda

The second model in the young Panda family, which will repeat what the 500 has done in recent years. Currently known as the Fiat Giga Panda, it could be renamed the Multipla, echoing the name of the model produced from 1998 to 2010. Beyond the name, we know that it will offer even more space than the Grande Panda, with a length that could approach 4.4 metres, almost like the new Citroën C3 Aircross.

Fiat Giga Panda, notre rendu

The 7-seater configuration could be taken from its cousin, a rarity for a car of this size. Like the Grande Panda (and all models based on the Smart Car), the Fiat Giga Panda will also be available with an electric powertrain with 113 PS and mild hybrid with 100 PS and 136 PS.

Name Fiat Giga Panda Body Compact SUV Engines Petrol, mild hybrid, electric Arrival date Start mid-2025 Price To be announced

Fiat 500 hybrid

While it's becoming increasingly common to see internal combustion engine cars convert to electric power, it's not often that the reverse happens. That's what will happen to the Fiat 500e, whose sales have stalled and whose production lines are shut down until November. It will become a mild hybrid between late 2025 and early 2026.

Fiat 500 hybrid, our review

We know that it will be called the Fiat 500 Torino, in homage to the city that hosts its production lines at Mirafiori, while there are no details yet on the powertrain. The most important clue is the 1.2 litre 3-cylinder mild hybrid in 100 PS version, already used on several Stellantis models, but nothing has yet been divulged by the company's management. As far as prices are concerned, they will certainly be lower than the £24,995 of the 500e, with list prices starting at around £15,000.