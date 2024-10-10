Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has just dropped the details on the UK specifications for its latest, most decked-out version of the iconic California camper van. Whether you’re a beach bum, road warrior, or a 'just-need-to-escape-the-office' adventurer, this camper has something to offer. And yes, it’s fancier than ever.

Starting at a not-so-casual £63,376 for the base model, the new California will hit UK roads in winter 2024, with pre-orders opening later this month. For that kind of cash, you’ll be getting more than just a mobile home on wheels – you’ll be cruising in style, with a choice of a turbocharged diesel (TDI) or petrol (TSI) engine. Full UK pricing is available below.

Gallery: Volkswagen California 2024

37 Photos Volkswagen

Model description Basic RRP exc. VAT VAT OTR Package Total RRP inc. VAT California Beach Camper

150 PS 2.0 TDI 7-Speed DSG £51,700.00 £10,340.00 £1,336.00 £63,376.00 California Coast

150 PS 2.0 TDI 7-Speed DSG £57,700.00 £11,540.00 £1,336.00 £70,576.00 California Coast

204 PS 2.0 TSI 7-Speed DSG £60,130.00 £12,026.00 £1,336.00 £73,492.00 California Ocean

150 PS 2.0 TDI 7-Speed DSG £63,450.00 £12,690.00 £1,336.00 £77,476.00 California Ocean

204 PS 2.0 TSI 7-Speed DSG £65,880.00 £13,176.00 £1,336.00 £80,392.00

Volkswagen has taken the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” motto and tossed it out the window with this version. Every millimetre of the new California (which we tested last month) has been revamped, redesigned, and generally made more... sophisticated. The 2024 model is set to be smarter and more spacious, while still keeping the classic charm that made it a fan favourite in the first place.

It’s available in three trims: Beach Camper, Coast, and Ocean. Fancy a two-tone exterior? Of course you do. You can roll up to the campsite in a flashy Mono Silver and Energetic Orange combo, or perhaps a Deep Black Pearl with Fontana Red is more your vibe. For the more understated among us, there are also 11 single-tone colours to choose from.

But it’s not just about looks. The new California has a three-zone camping concept, meaning you’ve got indoor and outdoor spaces connected by two sliding doors. Now, you can show off both sides of your van, while enjoying nature from the comfort of your rolling living room.

Every version of the new California comes with the signature pop-up roof, now with a front window and two side windows, complete with mosquito nets. No more battling bugs at bedtime. And if you need extra space for your surfboard or a mobile office setup, the rear bench seat has been replaced with removable individual seats that are as light as 24 kg each. Need more room? Just pop them out, and you’re good to go.