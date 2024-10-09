The Ghost, one of Rolls-Royce's most exclusive models, has been around since 2020. Four years is a long time, even for a super-luxury car, which is why it has undergone a slight facelift. What has changed are small details, which can be discerned by looking closely at the exterior design at the front.

The engine is still the twin-turbo V12 that has been redesigned specifically for the Ghost, delivering 570 PS and 850 Nm of torque. However, those who want more power can opt for the Ghost Black Badge Series II. Rolls-Royce has yet to announce prices, but it's easy to imagine that they'll be in the region of £300,000.

A new look

The revamped Ghost has a much more imposing grille at the front, where the now much slimmer headlamp units also stand out. The result is a more aggressive look and, at the rear, the top lights have been brought closer to those of the Spectre. The 22-inch wheels have also been redesigned.

Another important detail is the Mustique Blue colour, which has been added to the brand's colour range of up to 44,001 cars.

More technology

There aren't many changes on board, the most important being 'hidden' in the infotainment system, which can now be combined with the Rolls-Royce app called Whispers, which allows users to do many things using only their smartphone. For example, it allows you to open and close doors remotely or project your destination on the navigation screen. What's more, it is now possible to connect two different devices to the two screens in the rear seat.

When it comes to on-board personalisation, you can now choose a wood upholstery called 'grey-stained ash' or opt for Duality Twill, a special bamboo that Rolls-Royce developed after a year of research and which takes around 20 hours to fit to the car.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Series II

Those who want more power, as expected, can opt for the Black Badge Ghost Series II. The Black Badge, which follows the standard model in every respect, features a host of black chrome parts and carbon fibre trim. It also comes with 22-inch wheels and a V12 engine producing over 600 PS.

