With the VW Tayron, the Wolfsburg-based company is presenting a fairly large SUV that fills the gap between the Tiguan and Touareg. This niche was previously filled by the Tiguan Allspace, which was never recognised by the market as an independent model - partly due to its name.

VW is now launching the Tayron, which was developed in Wolfsburg and is also built there. It should not only offer the space of the seven-seater Tiguan Allspace, but also match the quality of the Touareg. We took a close look at the new SUV.

The obvious question first: why a new name for the former Tiguan Allspace? Volkswagen carried out intensive market research here and realised that the Allspace was hardly known in the past and was never perceived as a separate model.

The desired effect of profiting from the Tiguan name was not realised. The decision was therefore made to develop a completely new model under a new name, deliberately detaching it from the Tiguan and positioning it closer to the luxury class in the form of the Touareg.

The Tayron, which incidentally was entirely developed in Wolfsburg and has absolutely nothing to do with the Chinese VW Tayron, is of course based on the MQB-evo platform like all modern combustion-powered VWs.

Although the Tayron utilises synergies with the Skoda Kodiaq and is similar to it, particularly in terms of its dimensions, it is not a pure derivative like the Passat of the Superb, for example, both of which come off the same Slovakian production line. The Tayron, on the other hand, is built in Wolfsburg, while the Kodiaq is produced in the Czech town of Kvasiny.

Exterior

The exterior of the Tayron reveals certain parallels with the new Tiguan and the new Kodiaq. With a length of 4,770 mm, a width of 1,852 mm and a height of 1,660 mm, the Tayron is Volkswagen's second-largest SUV in Europe.

The front end of the vehicle is particularly high and is characterised by a large bonnet and striking LED twin headlights. The top versions "Elegance" and "R-Line" are equipped with "LED-Plus headlights" as standard, which feature dynamic headlight levelling and bend lighting. The "IQ.LIGHT - HD matrix headlights" are available as an option.

Let's move on to the side section of the Tayron. The narrow opening at the upper edge of the D-pillar, which extends the window line into the rear window, is quite striking. The long roofline and the window graphic extending into the D-pillar are intended to give the Tayron an elegant silhouette.

The wheel arch mouldings made of dark plastic offer space for up to 20-inch wheel/tyre combinations and, according to VW, create large suspension travel off-road. Here, we would have liked to see wheel arch mouldings painted in the body colour - at least for the R-Line - as the wheel arches appear much larger than they already are when clad in black.

The rear section of the Tayron is characterised by a continuous LED crossbar and a design typical of the brand. The lighting systems of the top versions are equipped with a welcome and goodbye animation.

Interior

The interior of the Tayron really does offer a high material quality in the first seat test. Everything is softly upholstered and covered with fine materials, especially in the visual and tactile areas. Hard plastic is only found further down.

The design corresponds to today's VW styling, as also found in the Tiguan and Passat. Here, too, the huge centre screen dominates, but is not quite as overwhelming as in the Passat, for example, where it also obscures the view somewhat. The higher interior and the higher seating position in the Tayron are good here.

The cockpit landscape is networked and offers plenty of space for the driver, passengers and luggage. Soft artificial leather surfaces and real wood applications in the Tayron Elegance and aluminium-look applications in the Tayron R-Line create a feel-good atmosphere.

The seats of the top versions are upholstered in "ArtVelours Eco" as standard, with high-quality leather upholstery available as an option. The interior is also equipped with numerous comfort features, including 3-zone automatic air conditioning, air-conditioned front seats and a panoramic tilt/slide sunroof.

The space is truly magnificent. There is hardly any other way to describe the space on offer in all seats. In the rear in particular, passengers enjoy huge legroom and plenty of space above their heads. But there is also plenty of space in all directions at the front and the ergonomics are just right. You are enthroned high above the road and look down on the traffic.

On request, VW can supply a fold-out third row of seats, on which not only children should feel comfortable. At 1.87 metres, however, the editor had reached his limits.

The Tayron also offers an impressive boot capacity. It ranges from 760 litres with the rear seats up and a maximum volume of to 1920 litres with the rear seats folded down. By comparison, the Skoda Kodiaq has a capacity of 745 to 1,945 litres. The Tiguan swallows 652 to 1,700 litres.

Equipment lines

Like the Tiguan, the Tayron is offered in three equipment lines: "Life", "Elegance" and "R-Line". Even the basic "Life" version is well equipped and offers, among other things, 3-zone automatic air conditioning, 10-colour ambient lighting, nine airbags and an infotainment system with an unlockable navigation function and App-Connect Wireless.

The top versions "Elegance" and "R-Line" offer additional features such as open-pore real wood in the interior, noise-insulating laminated safety glass, an electric tailgate and a "Park Assist Pro" with memory and remote function.

Engines

The Tayron is available with seven drive systems, including two plug-in hybrids (eHybrid), a mild hybrid drive (eTSI), two turbocharged petrol engines (TSI) and two turbodiesels (TDI). The power output ranges from 150 PS to 272 PS. Here, too, the Tiguan sends its regards. All Tayron versions are equipped with an automatic dual-clutch gearbox (DSG).

The plug-in hybrids in the Tayron, which temporarily turn it into an electric car, have been improved. At the same time, they offer long ranges of around 528 miles. The Tayron eHybrid is available in two power levels with 204 PS and 272 PS. Thanks to the 19.7 kWh battery, Volkswagen expects the eHybrid models to have an electric range of over 60 miles.

Assistance

The Tayron also offers numerous assistance systems that increase driving comfort and safety. These include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Change Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, an emergency braking system with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Park Assist and a reversing camera. The new exit warning system prevents one of the doors from being opened if a vehicle is approaching from behind.

Conclusion

Of course, even with the new name, the mid-size SUV remains a niche model for Volkswagen. However, the Wolfsburg-based company has put an astonishing amount of effort into giving the Tayron an independent profile, after "only" adding a few centimetres to the wheelbase of its predecessor. The Tayron definitely deserves to step out of the Tiguan shadow and find its place in the portfolio. The qualities for this are there.

The arrival of the Volkswagen Tayron in dealerships is scheduled for March 2025. The base price in Germany is €45,475, so expect the starting price in the UK to hover around £40,000 as the current Tiguan Allspace starts at £36,955.

