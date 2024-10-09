Delta4x4 has unveiled a new study in which the Ferrari Purosangue is presented as an off-road vehicle. The luxury SUV has been converted so that it can be driven off paved roads. The idea is to make the car more versatile - especially for people who enjoy travelling outside and want to drive off the beaten path.

Gallery: delta4x4 Ferrari Purosangue off-roader

9 Photos delta4x4

Technical modifications

Firstly, the ground clearance is increased. This not only makes the vehicle more capable off-road, but also improves visibility. In addition, larger wheels can now be fitted, which further increases performance on uneven terrain.

The Purosangue also gets special off-road wheels with all-terrain tread. These wheels are perfect for challenging surfaces such as gravel, sand and mud. This gives the vehicle better traction and more stability, which is particularly advantageous on rough terrain. The vehicle is also fitted with beadlock rims. This ensures that the tyres do not slip, which increases off-road safety.

The wheel arches are widened so that there is room for the larger wheels. This modification not only makes the vehicle more functional, but also looks even more robust. In this way, the Purosangue also looks like an off-road vehicle.

Additional equipment for outdoor fans

The vehicle is equipped with roof and rear racks for additional storage space when travelling. These can be used to transport luggage, spare parts or even petrol cans. This is particularly practical for longer journeys away from civilisation.

For overnight accommodation in the open air, Delta4x4 offers an optional roof tent. This allows the Purosangue to be used as a mobile sleeping area. This tent is ideal for adventurers who want to spend the night away from campsites or hotels. It offers the flexibility to camp in the great outdoors, whether in the mountains or on remote beaches.

The vehicle is equipped with PIAA auxiliary headlights for better illumination when travelling at night and working off-road. These are fitted both at the front and on the roof rack and ensure improved visibility in the dark. They are designed to increase safety when driving off-road in the dark.

Just a study, for now!

The study by Delta4x4 shows how a vehicle like the Ferrari Purosangue can be turned into a high-performance off-road vehicle. Let's see how many Purosangue owners are actually interested in converting their car. The Ferrari Purosangue is primarily designed as a luxury SUV for the road and will probably be used as such. And whether the off-road package from Delta4x4 makes the Ferrari SUV prettier remains to be seen.