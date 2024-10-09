Camper vans are still so fashionable that it is now quite common to find practically brand new camper vans as second-hand vehicles. A fairly good example is this 2019 Peugeot Boxer L2 H2, with 102,000 km (63,380 miles) on the clock, which is for sale in Vizcaya, Spain.

We think it has an interesting price, as it comes in at €44,000 (approx. £36,900) and offers four seats for travelling and four for sleeping. If you buy it, delivery is immediate and that is excellent news, as these early autumn weeks are ideal for spending time in nature.

Certainly, this van looks more like a motorhome if we look at the equipment in detail. The second bed can be raised electrically to make room for a second dinette in the rear.

Gallery: Peugeot Boxer camper 2019

21 Photos Mundovan

It looks like a motorhome

There is also a fully equipped kitchen (hob, sink, fridge and storage drawers) and a bathroom with shower and chemical toilet included. So you won't be dependent on a campsite to do your business and be perfectly clean.

In fact, you'll be able to travel at any time of the year because this Boxer comes with stationary heating and hot water to maintain perfect climatic comfort in the cabin at all times. Also included are 200W solar panels to generate electricity autonomously.

A 300 Ah auxiliary battery, a 220V inverter and a control unit to manage everything complete the set-up. In the attached photo gallery, you can see the interior layout, as well as the main dining area with extendable table and swivel front seats.

Good buy?

The sales advert states that the conversion comes with a two-year warranty, while the engine warranty is one year (included in the price of the vehicle), but can be extended to two years.

If you want the advertiser's telephone number to contact and answer any doubts you may have, here is the link to the Mundovan website, which is where the advert is located.

Source: Mundovan